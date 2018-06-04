Eyecarrot to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp ("Eyecarrot" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EYC) (OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce its President and Co-founder Adam Cegielski will present at the annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018 at 3:30 PM PST / 6:30 PM EST. Cegielski will discuss Eyecarrot's technology platform (Binovi), its strategy to become the go-to Vision Therapy app on a global scale, and its products, including recently reengineered and launched Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator. Management will be available on June 4 for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

See LD Micro's Webiste; https://www.ldmicro.com/events

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot's BinoviTM platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. Binovi helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

