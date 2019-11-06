Eyeconic Introduces Handcrafted, American-made Eyewear with Dom Vetro

As Dom Vetro's first major online retail partner, Eyeconic now brings a selection of the brand's signature frames to even more consumers. Eyeconic will also introduce Dom Vetro to Chicagoans for the first time via the retailer's two brick-and-mortar stores, which opened earlier this summer.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Dom Vetro into Eyeconic's roster of elite brands and give our customers access to these highly sought-after frames," said Bill Vaughan, President of VSP Retail. "The Eyeconic experience emphasizes quality and personalization, which are key tenants of Dom Vetro's own ethos. We're thrilled to partner with such an exciting and dynamic brand."

Eyeconic provides an optimal eyewear shopping experience through transparent pricing and simplified insurance processing, while championing the importance of eye health by connecting customers with thousands of VSP network eye doctors. Eyeconic is owned by VSP Global® and is the only online, in-network eyewear retailer for most VSP members—or about one in four people in the United States.

"We're excited to expand Dom Vetro's reach with Eyeconic while still honoring the integrity and small-batch craftsmanship of the brand," said Ashley Bézamat, founder and CEO of Dom Vetro. "Like Eyeconic, we take pride in ensuring our customers receive a fine product and a great buying experience. Our goal has been to connect modern consumers with eyewear's long legacy of craftsmanship and Eyeconic is the perfect partner to help us do that."

A curated selection of Dom Vetro sunglasses and optical frames are now available for purchase through Eyeconic.com and in Eyeconic stores starting November 24.

Featured styles include M01, M01 S, Capretta, Christine, Primo, Arthur, Arthur S, and F-34.

Eyeconic seamlessly bridges the digital and physical, combining the health benefits of optometric care with the flexibility of online shopping and the personal touch of in-store experiences. As the first to digitally connect consumers to vision insurance, well-known fashion brands, contact lenses, and a VSP network doctor's expertise, Eyeconic serves as the only in-network online optical retailer for one out of every five consumers in the United States. Eyeconic is driven by a commitment to advance how eye care and eyewear are delivered through personalization, choice, and well-being, and champions the fact that doctors are at the core of patient eye health. As part of the VSP Global family, Eyeconic is connected to a powerful ecosystem of care that exists to create value for members and opportunities for VSP network doctors.

Dom Vetro is an artisanal eyewear company founded in Veneto, Italy by master eyewear maker Ashley Bézamat and relocated to Los Angeles, California in 2017. Based on the idea that "every pair is personal," our sun and optical glasses are entirely handcrafted in our L.A. workshop for you, made-to-order and fully customizable.

