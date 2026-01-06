EyeContactDX Engages Renowned Developmental Pediatrician Dr. Carol Weitzman as Senior Strategic Advisor to Advance AI-Driven ASD Screening

Leading authority in developmental-behavioral pediatrics serves as a pivotal guide to the Digital Health innovator to accelerate the adoption of objective, eye-tracking screening tools in primary care.

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeContactDX, a pioneering Digital Health company transforming early autism spectrum disorder (ASD) detection, today announced the strategic engagement of Dr. Carol Weitzman as Senior Strategic Advisor. Dr. Weitzman, a globally recognized leader in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics and a key figure in shaping ASD care guidelines, brings unparalleled expertise to EyeContactDX as the company scales its solution for the primary care market.

Dr. Weitzman's role as a central clinical authority underscores EyeContactDX's commitment to solving one of the most critical challenges in pediatric healthcare: the gap in early detection that results in diagnosis occurring too late. Her deep clinical insight serves as a compass for the company's strategy, ensuring that technological innovation is grounded in the realities of pediatric care.

While the demand for ASD evaluations continues to rise, traditional screening methods in primary care often rely on subjective questionnaires, leading to delays in referrals and intervention. EyeContactDX bridges this gap with its proprietary AI-driven technology that uses non-invasive, operator-free eye-tracking to detect biomarkers associated with ASD. The solution is designed specifically for the primary care workflow, utilizing standard, affordable commercial tablets rather than expensive, specialized hardware. This cost-effective approach eliminates the need for complex setup or specialized personnel, offering pediatricians an objective, rapid, and accessible screening tool.

"We are at a pivotal moment where AI and Digital Health intersect with routine pediatric care," said Aryeh Taub, PhD, CEO of EyeContactDX. "Dr. Weitzman's profound understanding of the challenges faced by primary care providers, combined with her involvement in the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Society for Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, makes her the ideal strategic partner for our mission. Her mentorship represents a significant asset as we move from validation to implementation, ensuring our technology empowers pediatricians with objective data to support earlier risk assessment."

Dr. Weitzman, widely respected for her work in reducing disparities in ASD diagnosis and care, sees the technology as a necessary evolution in the standard of care.

"Primary care providers are on the front lines of early childhood development, yet they often lack objective tools to support effective screening practices," said Dr. Carol Weitzman. "EyeContactDX's technology represents a significant leap forward in our ability to screen for ASD risk efficiently and objectively. I am honored to advise the team and help integrate this innovation into daily practice, ensuring that more children receive the timely attention and care pathways they deserve."

This high-profile advisory appointment coincides with EyeContactDX's accelerating growth and commercial expansion. The company is currently preparing for strategic deployments across key U.S. markets, focusing on empowering primary care networks with next-generation screening capabilities.

EyeContactDX is a Digital Health company dedicated to revolutionizing the early identification of ASD. By leveraging advanced computer vision and AI, EyeContactDX provides primary care physicians with an objective, non-invasive screening tool that runs on standard commercial tablets. This accessible solution requires no specialized hardware or dedicated personnel, enabling scalable early detection. The company's mission is to shorten the time to intervention and improve outcomes for children and families worldwide.

