EyeCool Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Vance Thompson to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeCool Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering a novel approach for the treatment of chronic ocular pain, today announced the appointment of internationally-recognized leader, Vance Thompson, MD, to the company's board of directors. Dr. Thompson is the founder of the network of U.S. surgical centers called Vance Thompson Vision and is the immediate past president of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS). As a board-certified ophthalmologist, he has personally performed more than 100,000 vision correction surgeries. Additionally, having led more than 100 monitored ophthalmology clinical trials, Dr. Thompson is committed to furthering his field with cutting edge technologies, such as EyeCool's investigational product for chronic ocular surface pain (COSP).

"I am honored to join the board of directors of EyeCool. While I have served on a number of industry medical advisory boards, I am thrilled to join EyeCool's BOD, as this particular investigational product is one that I believe could have great utility and broad applicability in ophthalmology," stated Dr. Thompson. "Having acted as principal investigator on many FDA-monitored trials, I look forward to joining the team that will see EyeCool's product through to commercialization."

"Having Dr. Thompson, an internationally-recognized leader in the anterior eye space with exceptional depth of knowledge in ophthalmology, will be invaluable to EyeCool as we move our product closer to De Novo classification by the FDA and commercialization," stated Ruben F. Salinas, PhD, President & CEO of EyeCool Therapeutics. "Today, we are also thrilled to announce the world-class team that has joined us as our medical advisory board," said Cristos Ifantides, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Advisor. "Each of these doctors brings years of relevant experience, and we are pleased to have this team supporting EyeCool as we work to expedite our product to the many patients who could greatly benefit from it."

EyeCool Medical Advisory Board (MAB)

Two members, Drs. Anat Galor and Bonnie Henderson, have provided invaluable experience on the existing Scientific Advisory Board and will now transition to the newly formed MAB. Other respected experts that will be joining the MAB include Dr. Sumit Garg, Dr. Preeya Gupta, Dr. Francis Price, Dr. William Trattler, and Dr. William Wiley.

Anat Galor, MD, MSPH

Dr. Anat Galor is a Professor of Ophthalmology at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Her clinical expertise focuses on ocular surface diseases, with a particular interest in ocular pain and dry eye disease. She leads research exploring the mechanisms underlying ocular pain, including the role of nerves, inflammation, and systemic comorbidities. Dr. Galor has pioneered work in differentiating neuropathic from nociceptive ocular pain to guide personalized treatment. She is widely published, has lectured internationally, and contributes to shaping clinical guidelines in her field. Dedicated to improving patient outcomes, she combines compassionate care with innovative, data-driven research.

Bonnie Henderson, MD

Bonnie An Henderson, an internationally recognized expert in cataract and refractive surgery, served as the President & Chief Executive Officer, Global Head of Innovation and Technology of HelpMeSee, a non-profit organization, the Past President of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and a Clinical Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine. She is the Associate Editor for the Journal of Refractive Surgery, and on the editorial board of Ophthalmology. Dr. Henderson completed her ophthalmology residency at Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. She graduated from Dartmouth College and Dartmouth Medical School with high honors and completed the Harvard Business School/Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education program.

Sumit (Sam) Garg, MD

Dr. Sumit (Sam) Garg is Vice Chair of Clinical Ophthalmology, Medical Director, and Professor of Cataract, Refractive, External Disease, and Corneal Surgery at the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, University of California, Irvine. He is an active researcher, lecturer, and educator, with numerous presentations at national and international meetings, and is the author of multiple peer-reviewed papers, book chapters, and surgical textbooks. Dr. Garg serves on the Executive Board of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), is Chief Medical Editor for EyeWorld, and holds an advisory role with the National Keratoconus Foundation. He has received ongoing recognition from Best Doctors, Super Doctors, and the Orange County Medical Association, and was named one of Ocular Surgery News' Premier 300 Refractive Cataract Surgeons. Dr. Garg is also a member of the International Intraocular Implant Club (IIIC) and has particular expertise in refractive cataract surgery, ocular surface disease, and advanced corneal procedures including PKP, DSEK, DMEK, and crosslinking.

Preeya K. Gupta, MD

Preeya K. Gupta, MD, is Managing Director of Triangle Eye Consultants in Raleigh, NC, and Adjunct Associate Professor at Tulane University School of Medicine. She was previously a Tenured Associate Professor at Duke University Eye Center (2011-2021). Dr. Gupta has published numerous peer-reviewed articles, serves as a journal reviewer, written book chapters on corneal disease and ophthalmic surgery, and edited the Curbside Consultation in Cataract Surgery series. She holds editorial board roles with the American Academy of Ophthalmology, International Society of Refractive Surgery, and the BCSC Refractive Surgery Committee. Dr. Gupta is a member of the ASCRS Cornea clinical committee, President of the Vanguard Ophthalmology Society, and an elected AAO Council member. She lectures nationally and internationally, and her honors include the National Millennial Eye Outstanding Female in Ophthalmology Award and the AAO Achievement Award.

Francis Price, MD

Francis W. Price, Jr., M.D. is founder and president of Price Vision Group and the Cornea Research Foundation of America. He is an internationally recognized ophthalmic surgeon and recipient of the Life Achievement Honor Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Barraquer Award from the International Society of Refractive Surgery and the Charles D. Kelman Innovator's award from the American Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgery. He has authored over 250 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters and been principal investigator of more than 150 clinical studies of ophthalmic devices, medications and surgical techniques.

William B. Trattler, MD

William Trattler, M.D. is Director of Cornea at the Center for Excellence in Eye Care in Miami, Florida, and a Board-Certified ophthalmologist specializing in cataract, corneal, and refractive surgery, as well as MIGS and corneal crosslinking. His expertise is focused on solving challenging problems in cornea, cataract, and refractive surgery. Dr Trattler currently serves as Vice Chair of Research & Associate Professor, FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. A past U.S. President of the American-European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery (AECOS), Dr. Trattler serves on the Executive Board of the International Society of Refractive Surgery, and has previously served as an Executive Board Member for the Cornea Society. He has authored over 60 peer-reviewed publications while participating in more than 70 clinical trials. He is Co-Program Director for AECOS Deer Valley and serves on the planning committees for Hawaiian Eye, OSN NY, Sunshine Eye, International Keratoconus Academy Annual Meeting, and the Cedars/Aspens Annual Meeting.

William Wiley, MD

William F. Wiley, M.D. is Medical Director of Cleveland Eye Clinic and Clear Choice LASIK Center, divisions of Midwest Vision Partners, where he also serves on the board. Dr. Wiley co-developed the Less-Drops formulation and MKO Melt sedation products and is an active investigator in trials for light-adjustable and trifocal IOLs, corneal inlays, toric IOLs, advanced dry eye therapies, excimer lasers, and extended-release drug delivery. He is Chairman of the Board of AECOS, President of Outpatient Ophthalmic Surgery Society, a founding member of the Vanguard Ophthalmology Society, and past president of the Society for Excellence in Eye Care. In addition, he is founder of the Eyeprentice training program and serves as Associate Editor for Cataract and Refractive Surgery Today. His career reflects a commitment to advancing technology, elevating patient outcomes, and mentoring the next generation of eye surgeons.

About EyeCool's Device (ETX-4143)

EyeCool's lead product, ETX-4143, is an investigational device for the treatment of COSP. It is designed to be used during an in-office, out-patient procedure. The device gently cools the surface of each eye for four minutes, targeting the myelinated long ciliary nerves responsible for pain. Most patients experience immediate relief, which continues to improve over the following weeks. As the nerve fibers treated gradually regenerate myelin over two to three months, symptoms may return and patients may require repeat treatment. In addition to pain relief, clinical trials have shown statistically significant improvements in corneal sensitivity.

About Chronic Ocular Surface Pain

Chronic ocular surface pain (COSP) is a common ocular condition defined as having a feeling of pain or discomfort, perceived as originating from the ocular surface, that persists for more than three months. There are currently no approved treatment options for COSP.

About EyeCool Therapeutics Inc.

EyeCool Therapeutics is a clinical stage medical device company committed to innovation and novel therapies for eye care. EyeCool is focused on developing an in-clinic device to deliver fast, lasting relief for patients suffering from Chronic Ocular Surface Pain (COSP).

