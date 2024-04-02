Eyedid: Transforming Gaze Tracking for Enhanced User Experience

SEOUL, South Korea, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp has unveiled Eyedid, the upgraded version of its gaze tracking solution, SeeSo Labs.

Eyedid brings a revolutionary approach to gaze tracking technology, harnessing AI to effortlessly analyze people's eye movements on images and videos. By simply uploading images or videos onto the webpage, users can access real-time gaze data analysis. Eyedid offers three visualization options: gaze paths, gaze points, and heatmap, making eye tracking accessible to everyone, regardless of coding or programming skills.

In the process of overhauling the webpage and application, the service underwent a rebranding to 'Eyedid.' Alongside this, several features were added to cater to key customers in advertising, marketing, and UI/UX industries. These updates include easy project design with templates, providing immersion and retention data for video content, seamless participant engagement via deep links without app installation, project organization with tags, and participant filtering by age and gender. Continuous updates are planned based on customer feedback.

The renewal aims to streamline the service and enhance user experience. Through improvement in overall UI/UX design, the process of project creation and analysis was simplified, making Eyedid a user-friendly tool. Eyedid has transformed eye tracking technology into accessible services for various industries, allowing clients to use it conveniently.

Eyedid's primary users include UI/UX designers, advertising agencies, and marketing companies. UI/UX designers often rely on eye tracking technology for usability tests, but traditional hardware-based methods require gathering participants in one location, posing logistical challenges. With Eyedid, participants can contribute remotely, facilitating quick data collection without location constraints. Advertising agencies and marketing firms frequently conduct AB tests on advertising materials or product packaging. Eyedid enables data-driven decision-making, addressing the challenge of relying solely on marketers' instincts or experiences.

Yun Chan Suk, CEO of VisualCamp, stated, "Looking ahead, the goal is to offer automated project reports, reducing the time spent on data interpretation. Furthermore, VisualCamp plans to establish its participant pool to streamline participant recruitment for projects."

About VisualCamp

VisualCamp, a member company of the Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), is a leading startup in South Korea, specializing in eye-tracking technology. They develop AI-based eye tracking applicable to various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, utilizing the RGB camera already embedded in mobile devices, ensuring scalability without additional equipment.

Recognized for its technological prowess, VisualCamp has won the Innovation Award at CES for two consecutive years. Recently, it was selected as one of the '2024 FT High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific', affirming its high growth trajectory.

