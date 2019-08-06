Eyeing market expansion Lift & Co. and Marijuana Business Daily form strategic alliance to collaborate on Canadian and United States cannabis conferences

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marijuana Business Daily and Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) announced a strategic alliance today to collaborate on event offerings in the US and Canada, with the first joint activity to be executed at MJBizConINTL in Toronto.

The first combined effort takes place with MJBizConINT'L on September 4-6, 2019 and will provide a unique and highly focused conference on the international landscape of the cannabis industry at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Marijuana Business Daily's expertise in the B2B and US market combined with Lift & Co's reach in Canada and history in the Canadian consumer and B2B event space makes a powerful combination promising to bring the best in content and experience for MJBizConINT'L attendees.

With renewed focus on expanding U.S. and Canadian markets, Lift & Co has withdrawn plans for a Berlin cannabis expo in order to further develop joint opportunities with Lift & Co.'s Cannabis Business Conference as well as expanded involvement at Marijuana Business Daily's MJBizCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aligning with Marijuana Business Daily, a preeminent cannabis information provider in the United States and globally, makes strategic sense for Lift & Co. by demonstrating credibility and building trust in the US cannabis industry. Together Lift & Co. and Marijuana Business Daily provide unparalleled value and experiences for B2B and B2C cannabis conferences.

Marijuana Business Daily is the leading global source of news and information for the cannabis industry and producer of the world's largest B2B trade show in the cannabis industry. According to Cassandra Farrington, CEO and Co-Founder of Marijuana Business Daily, "MJBizDaily partners with global business information entities who bring great value to their customers and who are committed to helping expand the industry. It's for that reason that working with Lift & Co. to collaborate on content and bring a global gathering place for the industry to Toronto made so much sense. We are excited about MJBizConINT'L, in partnership with Lift & Co., being a great experience for attendees this September and look to developing this framework for future efforts with them as well."

Matei Olaru, CEO of Lift & Co, stated, "As we look toward global business expansion opportunities lending our expertise to the programming of international content around Canadian markets and providing a combined platform between Lift & Co. and Marijuana Business Daily seemed like the best way to bring the world of cannabis together. It's rare for two seemingly competitive global companies to come together and provide such a great collaborative effort for an industry, I'm proud we've been able to get it done and look forward to future work together as well."

The collaboration includes coordination between the two organizations on programming content, networking efforts and other activities to bring the global cannabis community together in discussing how businesses and professionals work to build, develop and expand businesses in cannabis. Both companies also see the initial agreement as an opportunity to usher in potential joint efforts in the future. Attendees may register for the Toronto event at www.mjbizcon.com/intl

About Marijuana Business Daily

Marijuana Business Daily is the leading provider of B2B resources in the legalized business of marijuana. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted, independent publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors around the globe. They offer unbiased business analysis, research, trends, and breaking stories, daily at http://mjbizdaily.com/ and http://hempindustrydaily.com/.

As a privately held company, Marijuana Business Daily owns and operates the MJBizCon family of events, Hemp Industry Daily and the Hemp Industry Daily Conference, the Annual Marijuana Business Factbook, and numerous industry special reports in addition to the MJBizDaily.com news platform.

For information on Marijuana Business Daily, contact:

Chris Day, VP of External Relations

Email: Chrisd@MJBizDaily.com

Phone: 720-699-0774

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

Lift & Co. Forward-looking statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Although the Company (Lift & Co.) has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

For information on Lift & Co., please contact:

Sara McMillen

smcmillen@lift.co

416 220 9536

SOURCE Marijuana Business Daily

Related Links

https://mjbizdaily.com

