EyeJets to Unveil Patented VRD and Eye-Tracking Technology at AWE Vienna

Head of R&D and Chief Physicist Dr. Marina Poliak to deliver an opening talk on breaking down AR barriers using VRD & eye-tracking technology

EyeJets secures its second patent for its virtual keyboard. The revolutionary concept doubles both as a display screen and input device, allowing users to effortlessly connect with their eyewear

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeJets, the startup Israeli smartglasses technology company, is thrilled to announce its debut demonstration of their patented retinal eye-tracking feature (RET) combined with Virtual Retinal Display (VRD) technology on October 24-25, at AWE Vienna.

The innovative smartglasses technology developed by EyeJets represents a revolutionary leap in the world of AR. By combining VRD and eye-tracking, EyeJets has created an exceptionally compact, lightweight eyewear solution that's comfortable and safe for all-day use. Using EyeJets smartglasses technology, users can seamlessly transition between the physical and digital realms like never before.

Attendees of AWE Vienna can experience this game-changing technology firsthand at EyeJets' booth #258, located in AWE's main expo hall. Additionally, EyeJets' VP of R&D, Dr. Marina Poliak, will deliver the opening talk on October 24, "Virtual Retinal Display Combined with Retinal Eye-Tracking - Overcoming Challenges & Breaking AR Barriers." Dr. Poliak will discuss the immense potential of VRD and RET to overcome the traditional challenges facing the Augmented Reality (AR) industry.

In a significant milestone for the company, EyeJets also secured its second patent (No. 11,800,084) for their virtual keyboard, which allows users to interact with their smart eyewear by inputting data commands on a virtual keyboard while simultaneously seeing the real world. The patent, filed by Joshua Dr. Gur, builds upon EyeJets' commitment to innovation and further establishes the company's position as a frontrunner in the smart eyewear industry.

Edu Strul, CEO of EyeJets and Co-founder, explained, "At EyeJets, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of smart eyewear technology. Our VRD and eye-tracking feature, along with our recent patents, are testament to our commitment to innovation and making AR a seamless part of everyday life."

For media inquiries or to schedule a demo at AWE Vienna, please contact: Atara Braun Levi, [email protected] or Edward Strul, [email protected]

About EyeJets:

EyeJets is an Israeli smartglasses technology startup founded in 2017 and backed by the Israeli Authority of Innovation. The company was founded by Edward (Edu) Strul, CEO, Dr. Joshua Gur, CTO, and Dr. Isaac Lipshitz, CMO. EyeJet specializes in developing cutting-edge smart eyewear solutions, including its patented virtual retinal display and eye-tracking technology, aimed at enhancing users' smartglasses experience and expanding the possibilities of Augmented Reality. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE EyeJets