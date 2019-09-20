EyeJust Announces Blue Light Blocking Screen Protectors for iPhone 11

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeJust announced the launch of blue light blocking screen protectors for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, designed to help consumers avoid harmful effects of blue light. The eye-opening truth is: harmful blue light is damaging your eyes, sleep and prematurely aging your skin. Blue light kills photoreceptor cells, putting you at risk for retina damage. Sleep cycles are also disrupted; the human brain interprets blue light as daylight, interrupting the body's circadian rhythm and suppressing melatonin. Overexposure to blue light can accelerate signs of aging — wrinkles, fine lines and uneven skin tone.

The average American adult spends 8+ hours on devices. That's a lot of screen time -- and a lot of blue light exposure -- which is wreaking havoc on your health. EyeJust filters the highest amount of harmful blue light without changing the color of the screen. Our optical clarity screen has been tested at the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute at UC Irvine and ophthalmologist approved for blue light blocking efficiency. The tempered glass screen protector is easy to apply and affordable protection.

According to founder Gigi Mortimer, "We are on a mission to educate consumers about the dangers of blue light and offer a solution to the health risks of our tech dependent lives. Our newest offering reinforces our dedication to providing a simple solution to the hazards of excessive screen-time."

EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max $34.99

Ophthalmologist tested and approved

Blocks harmful blue light that damages your eyes, skin and sleep

Optical clarity screen protection

Easy application process

Anti-microbial coating

Scratch resistant and smudge proof surface

EyeJust screen protectors expands our product offering of blue light blocking screens for iPhone 6/7/8, iPhone 6+/7+/8+, iPhone X/ XS, iPhone XS MAX, and iPhone XR ($34.99) iPad Mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro ($45.00) MacBook Computer Screens ($56.00).

About EyeJust:

EyeJust launched in 2018 with a purpose: provide consumers with protection from harmful blue light emitted from digital devices. Founded by female entrepreneur Gigi Mortimer, the company is dedicated to creating products that enhance tech wellness. EyeJust's mission is to educate consumers on how they can live and thrive in the digital age. EyeJust: stay protected while connected.

SOURCE EyeJust

Related Links

http://www.eyejust.com

