EyeJust Introduces New Products - Tech Essentials for Back to School and a Home Office

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's back to school and back to work with more flexibility and remote work and that means more time staring into screens from multiple devices. EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector is the simple solution to filter harmful blue light from all devices - phone, laptop and tablet - and this fall introduces two new products: EyeJust for Universal 14" Laptop ($45.00) and Universal 15.6" Laptop ($45.00), compatible with 14" and 15.6" laptops from brands including HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Microsoft, Acer, Chromebook, among others.

EyeJust is a simple solution to filter harmful blue light, protecting eyes, skin and sleep with science validated, doctor approved technology embedded directly into the screen protector.

EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector is the first line of defense to help mitigate health risks, primarily sleep and eye problems, associated with too much screen time. Blue Light suppresses melatonin, tricking the brain into thinking it's daylight and interrupting the body's circadian rhythm for a less than optimal night's sleep. For growing children, poor sleep leads to a whole host of issues from learning problems and suppressed immune systems to the risk of obesity. And children's eyes are particularly at risk from blue light overexposure. Children's eyes are not fully developed, causing increased sensitivity to the effects of blue light.

A recent poll by NY Times revealed that 72% of Moms and 76% of Dads were worried about the amount of time their children spend looking at screens. And a study by Learning Heroes reports that kids are spending over half their waking hours on devices. According to a study by Common Sense Media, 40% of teenagers use mobile devices within 5 minutes of going to sleep and 36% of teens wake up to check their devices at least once during the night.

As Founder Gigi Mortimer states, "blocking blue light from the source is critical to the health of our children and we are on a mission to help them lead productive lives. This fall as e-learning continues to ramp up hours of screen time, EyeJust is the simple solution to infuse health into our tech dependent lives and a back to school essential for K-12 and college students."

Founder Gigi Mortimer developed EyeJust because her son couldn't sleep. When she realized it was related to late night tablet viewing, she set out to find a solution to cut blue light at the source with a focus on science and quality. Instead of glasses, Gigi embedded blue light blocking technology directly into the screen. As tested by doctors at UC Irvine, EyeJust blocks more blue light than other screen protectors on the market. It is easy to apply, doesn't change the look or color of the screen with no orange tint often associated with software solutions. And EyeJust was validated by Sleepscore Labs with 71% of participants reporting a better night's sleep and 92% with reduced eye strain in an 850 night study.

EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Laptop Screen for Universal 14" Laptop ($45.00) and

Universal 15.6" Laptop ($45.00)

-blocks harmful blue light that may damage eyes, skin and sleep

-tested and endorsed by ophthalmologists for blue light blocking efficiency and science-validated for providing a better night 's sleep and less eye strain

-highest quality flexible plastic

-optical clarity screen - distortion free viewing

-easy application with installation kit included

About EyeJust Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector: EyeJust advanced blue light blocking technology protects eyes, sleep and skin from the negative effects of blue light overexposure. #1 Doctor tested and science validated, EyeJust is made of the highest quality material and does not change the look or color of the screen. The brainchild of Gigi Mortimer, EyeJust was developed to counter the downside of digital and offer a simple solution to infuse heath into our tech dependent lives. Stay Protected while connected, sleep and feel better with EyeJust. EyeJust is available for phone, laptop, tablet, Nintendo Switch and sold on EyeJust.com and at leading retailers -- Amazon, Target, Staples, among others.

