Eyeking Launches Rae Dunn Eyewear Debut Collection

The initial collection, dubbed Studio Hues, was inspired by the artist's signature aesthetic, striking a thoughtful balance between playfulness and simplicity. The initial range features 7 frame styles offered in a variety of color options, including a few proprietary patterns designed exclusively by Rae. Each frame is emblazoned with her signature handwritten style wordmarks: "SEE", "LOOK", and "READ" on the exterior temple arms and the matching cases feature corresponding messages: "SEE BEAUTY", "LOOK CLOSELY", and "READ MORE". The readers and blue light-blocking glasses will be sold in single, double, and triple packs; lens magnifications range from +0.00 to +2.50.

Nationally acclaimed artist Rae Dunn has partnered with Eyeking to design and distribute her namesake line of readers and blue light-blocking glasses.

The move into eyewear was motivated by the artist's personal need for reading glasses in everyday life. She tailored every detail of the collection down to the packaging, which features a handwritten note highlighting the significance of improved vision:

[QUOTE READS: "My reading glasses give me a much better perspective on life." – Rae Dunn]

"Reading glasses are a crucial part of my everyday life—in fact, I can't function without them", said Rae Dunn. "I keep them everywhere and love that each pair sets a different tone depending on my mood. By partnering with Eyeking, I'm thrilled to offer that kind of variety to others, with a unique style that celebrates simplicity, joy, and the beauty of imperfection."

Darren Goldman, Brand Manager of Rae Dunn Eyewear at Eyeking, expanded on the partnership. "In our initial conversations, we realized how important eye health had become for Rae, and it simply matched her uncompromising commitment to her craft. We are extremely thrilled about the launch, and the uniqueness of her first eyewear collection will surely surprise and delight both faithful and new fans alike. Working directly with an artist like Rae Dunn has been an absolute delight for our team. Her clever aesthetic has challenged us in new ways to produce eyewear products indicative of her existing playful designs, while delivering quality optics."

The initial collection is priced from $9.99-$24.99 and is now available at TJ Maxx and Marshall's retail locations nationwide (at Winners and Marshalls in Canada), on TJMaxx.com, Marshalls.com and will also be launching on Amazon.com this month.

The collection can be previewed here.

About Eyeking

Eyeking is a multi-generational, award-winning design firm that develops, markets, and distributes private label and licensed eyewear brands globally. License partners include Rae Dunn Eyewear, Hobie® Eyewear, and HyperX™ Spectre Gaming Eyewear.

For more information visit www.eyeking.com

Contact Information

Eyeking, LLC

Kristine Robinson

Sr. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Eyeking

Related Links

eyeking.com

