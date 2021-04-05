EyeKor Announces New Brand Identity, MERIT CRO

MADISON, Wis., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeKor, Inc., an innovative Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in medical imaging and data management for clinical studies, announced today the company will rebrand as MERIT CRO. The new brand identity follows the company's recent acquisition of CompleWare Corporation, a CRO specializing in respiratory and cardiac safety solutions for the clinical trial industry.

"The MERIT rebrand provides a clear, united, progressive identity for our growing team," said Yijun Huang, Co-founder and CEO of EyeKor. "It reflects the next stage of the company's evolution as a premier specialty CRO. Our clients benefit from our complete package of clinical expertise, technology, and exceptional service with MERIT," continued Huang.

MERIT headquarters remain in Madison, WI, with additional subsidiary offices near Iowa City, IA, and in China. MERIT conducts studies across the globe with experience managing clinical trials in 55 countries.

About MERIT

MERIT is a customer-centric, multidisciplinary global specialty CRO dedicated to delivering excellence in data management and analysis services for the ophthalmology and respiratory therapeutic areas. MERIT expertly navigates complex clinical trial projects through exceptional services, unique technology, and deep scientific expertise. Our ophthalmology team has extensive knowledge and experience in managing and evaluating images, especially with ocular diseases affecting the retina. Our respiratory services include standardized collection and consistent interpretation of spirometry data along with personalized service to ensure accurate, actionable outcomes.

MERIT's comprehensive, cloud-based software solutions are built to meet regulatory requirements and couple advanced technology with unparalleled service. EXCELSIOR™ elevates efficiency and accuracy in the collection and interpretation of ophthalmic clinical trial data. EXCELSIOR™ is HIPAA, 21 CFR Part 11, and GDPR compliant, and is cleared with the FDA as a Class II medical device (K130453), with specific indication for use for managing ophthalmic clinical trials.

MERIT's combination of advanced technology and exceptional service optimizes clinical trial stakeholders' drug development strategy and enhances trial success. https://www.meritcro.com

