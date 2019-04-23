Eyekor, Inc. Announces New Office in China

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeKor, Inc., a leading imaging and data management company for the ophthalmic pharmaceutical clinical trial and ocular preclinical laboratory industries, announced today that it is opening a new office in China to enhance EyeKor's capability to provide local support for clinical trial sponsors and sites in China and the APAC region. Over the past few years, EyeKor has actively collaborated with partners in China, building successful relationships with sponsors, hospitals, academia, reading centers, and trial sites. With this new office, EyeKor aims to build upon these partnerships as an imaging contract research organization (CRO), providing focused support for ophthalmic clinical trials and vision science endeavors in China and the APAC region.

In recent years, China has thoroughly enhanced its medical and regulatory infrastructure and approach to drug development. By becoming a full member of the International Council for Harmonization (ICH), China is in alignment with international regulatory standards, and implements rigorous quality control and cross-border data security in clinical trial conducts. EyeKor is proud to contribute to this momentous trend in China's drug development paradigms. Establishing a team of imaging trial professionals who are well versed on international regulatory standards, EyeKor is positioned to assist sponsors in China in developing new and urgently needed therapies, particularly for patients suffering from ophthalmic diseases that currently lack approved effective treatments.

EyeKor, Inc., is dedicated to delivering excellence in data management and analysis services for clinical and preclinical studies. EyeKor strives to provide added value to complex clinical trial projects through superior quality, services, and deep scientific expertise. EXCELSIORTM is a unique data/imaging management platform offering from EyeKor and is an FDA 510(k)-cleared Class II medical device and compliant with HIPAA, 21 CFR Part 11, and other regulatory requirements. Our experienced team supports sponsors, CROs, and sites with status reporting and communication at all stages of a study and provides 24-hour turnaround time on any customer support questions that may arise. For more information about EyeKor, Inc., visit our website at www.eyekor.com or contact us at info@eyekor.com

