EyeKor, Inc. Appoints Yijun Huang, PhD, as New CEO

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeKor, Inc., a fast-growing contract research organization (CRO) that specializes in medical imaging and data management for the clinical trial pharmaceutical and clinical laboratory industries, announced today that Yijun Huang, PhD, has been appointed as its new chief executive officer. Dr. Huang previously held the positions of president and chief technical officer at EyeKor. Dr. Christopher Murphy, co-founder of EyeKor, is stepping down from the CEO position to focus on other academic and industry endeavors. Co-founder Dr. Ronald Danis remains as the chief scientific officer, and Steve Yang joins the company as its new chief financial officer.

Dr. Murphy noted: "As a part-time CEO, it was always my intention to exit when the company grew to a point that outstripped my capacity. I was hopeful that EyeKor would achieve a level of success that demanded more than I could offer. That point has arrived. It has been an incredible journey working with such talented individuals, all harnessed to the singular purpose of making clinical trials more efficient for our clients."

"As a serial entrepreneur, Dr. Murphy was instrumental in founding the EyeKor organization," Dr. Huang shared. "His vision and leadership contributed to EyeKor becoming one of the fastest-growing companies in the contract research space. Our rapid growth was recognized by being named to the Inc. 500 Fast-Growing Private Companies in 2018 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 North America Companies in 2019. As the company continues its growth trajectory, I am honored and excited to lead EyeKor to serve our clients and partners and to take advantage of the market opportunities ahead."

For more information about EyeKor, Inc., visit our website at www.eyekor.com or contact us at info@eyekor.com

Media Inquiries:

Yijun Huang, PhD

Phone: 608-886-3386

Email: yhuang(at)eyekor(dot)com

About EyeKor

EyeKor, Inc. is a customer-centric and technologically innovative imaging CRO dedicated to delivering excellence in data management and analysis services for preclinical and clinical studies. EyeKor strives to provide added value to complex clinical trial projects through superior services, innovative technology, and deep scientific expertise. Our team has extensive knowledge and experience in managing and evaluating images, especially with ocular diseases affecting the retina. In addition to our scientific expertise, EyeKor also provides EXCELSIOR™, a cloud-based software platform for data standardization, analysis, audit tracking, grading and reporting, which allows clinical experts at geographically diverse locations to work harmoniously in the same computational environment. EXCELSIOR™ is HIPAA, 21 CFR part 11, and GDPR compliant, and is cleared with the FDA as a Class II medical device (K130453), with specific indication for use for managing ophthalmic clinical trials.

Related Images

eyekor-logo.png

EyeKor Logo

EyeKor Logo

Related Links

EyeKor website

EyeKor News

SOURCE EyeKor

Related Links

https://www.eyekor.com

