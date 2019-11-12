EyeKor, Inc. Ranked on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeKor, Inc. today announced it ranked 299 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking, now in its 25th year, of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. EyeKor's revenue grew 350% during this period.

EyeKor's chief executive officer and co-founder, Christopher J. Murphy, credits a novel platform designed to meet the needs of their clients and a talented team dedicated to customer service with the company's 350% revenue growth. He said, "We're very excited to be recognized as one of Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 companies. EyeKor's mission is to deliver excellence in imaging data management and analysis for clinical trials through superior quality, services, and deep scientific expertise."

"Appearing on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list is an honor," said Yijun Huang, EyeKor's co-founder, president, and chief technology officer, "and more importantly, it's an indication that our focus on creating a platform that enhances transparency, data security, workflow, and efficiency is really resonating with our customers."

Dr. Ronald Danis, EyeKor's co-founder and chief scientific officer said, "This ranking is a testament to the talent, focus, and dedication of EyeKor's employees in always striving for outstanding service and support to all of our partners and clients."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media, and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top 10. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About EyeKor

EyeKor is a customer-centric and technologically innovative imaging contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to delivering excellence in data management and analysis services for clinical and preclinical studies. EyeKor's cutting-edge technology platform allows unprecedented ability to track study progress and share data among sites, reading centers, CROs, and sponsors. From site certification through grading data export, EyeKor can manage each step of clinical trial imaging through the unique EXCLESIOR™ platform. EXCELSIOR™ provides ease of access and workflow control to make managing global trials involving numerous stakeholders and analysis of multiple imaging modalities more efficient. For more information about EyeKor, visit www.eyekor.com. You can follow EyeKor on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

