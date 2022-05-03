Eyelash Extension Market Size to Grow by USD 496.83 million | Acelashes and Babil Lashes Factory Co. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

May 03, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyelash extension market will be led by APAC during the forecast period, and the region will account for 31% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. The size of the global market is expected to increase by USD 496.83 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The eyelash extension market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Blink Lash Store, Gold Lashes Group, House of Lashes, JAUNTSKY ARTS AND CRAFTS CO. LTD., JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd., NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Acelashes - The company offers a wide range of eyelash extensions such as Classic Lashes, Volume Lashes, Flat Lashes, Fan Eyelash Extensions, among others.
- Babil Lashes Factory Co. - The company offers a wide range of eyelash extensions such as mink eyelash extensions, silk eyelash extensions, 3D mink lashes, volume eyelash extensions, camellia eyelash extensions, among others.
- Blink Lash Store - The company offers a wide range of eyelash extensions such as D Curl Lashes, J Curl Lashes, C Curl Lashes through its brand BL lashes.
- House of Lashes - The company offers a wide range of eyelash extensions such as Upper lashes, Accent lashes through its brands Allura Lite, Allura, Au Naturale.
- JAUNTSKY ARTS AND CRAFTS CO. LTD. - The company offers a wide range of eyelash extensions such as Faux Mink/Synthetic eyelash extension, Characteristic eyelash extension, Pre-Fanned lashes, among others.
Market Dynamics
The increase in demand from the millennial population is driving the growth of the eyelash extension market. However, factors such as the availability of low-cost options in the unorganized sector may challenge the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By type, the market is classified into mechanical eyelash and handmade eyelash. The mechanical eyelash segment contributes the largest share of the market.
- By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The increasing demand for eyelash extensions from millennials will drive the eyelash extension market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China is a key country for the eyelash extension market in APAC.
|
Eyelash Extension Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 496.83 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.14
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Russian Federation, Germany, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Blink Lash Store, Gold Lashes Group, House of Lashes, JAUNTSKY ARTS AND CRAFTS CO. LTD., JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd., NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Mechanical eyelash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Handmade eyelash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acelashes
- Babil Lashes Factory Co.
- Blink Lash Store
- Gold Lashes Group
- House of Lashes
- JAUNTSKY ARTS AND CRAFTS CO. LTD.
- JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd.
- NovaLash
- Parfums de Coeur Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
