Eyelash extension market size to grow by USD 569.8 million, Growth opportunities led by Acelashes and Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyelash extension market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global and regional vendors. Vendors follow some criticality of inputs to compete in the market. The key inputs by these vendors include brand, labor, CAPEX, and R&D. They invest heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing eyelash extensions. They also focus heavily on building brands and brand equity to differentiate themselves from other competing brands.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027

The eyelash extension market size is forecasted to grow by USD 569.8 million during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027: Scope

The eyelash extension market report covers the following areas:

Eyelash Extension Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline - The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growing penetration of organized retail stores has enabled eye makeup brands to expand their visibility and reach as these retailers stock different varieties of products from multiple brands. Popular retailers in this category selling eye make-up products, including eyelash extensions, include Walmart and Target Brands in the US. Moreover, specialty retailers, such as Sephora, which is one the key retailers of beauty and personal care products, are visited frequently by consumers looking for a wide assortment of products in specific product categories. Such factors are driving the growth of the offline segment of the global market during the forecast period.

Online

Type

Mechanical Eyelash



Handmade Eyelash

Geography

APAC - APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America . Consumers are increasingly adopting these products as fashion and style accessories owing to the growing popularity of celebrity endorsements and micro-influencers in the region. Additionally, rising fashion consciousness, growing awareness about the benefits of premium personal care products, and the expanding millennial population base in the region are also expected to drive the growth of the market.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Eyelash extension market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Eyelash extension market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist eyelash extension market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the eyelash extension market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the eyelash extension market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the eyelash extension market, vendors

Eyelash Extension Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 569.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Russia, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Miami, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, Madhulika Upadhyay, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global eyelash extension market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global eyelash extension market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Mechanical eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Mechanical eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Mechanical eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Mechanical eyelash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Mechanical eyelash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Handmade eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Handmade eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Handmade eyelash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Handmade eyelash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Handmade eyelash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acelashes

Exhibit 108: Acelashes - Overview



Exhibit 109: Acelashes - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Acelashes - Key offerings

12.4 Babil Lashes Factory Co.

Exhibit 111: Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Key offerings

12.5 Bella Lash Extensions

Exhibit 114: Bella Lash Extensions - Overview



Exhibit 115: Bella Lash Extensions - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Bella Lash Extensions - Key offerings

12.6 Blink Lash Store

Exhibit 117: Blink Lash Store - Overview



Exhibit 118: Blink Lash Store - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Blink Lash Store - Key offerings

12.7 Esqido Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Esqido Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Esqido Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Esqido Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Gianni Lashes

Exhibit 123: Gianni Lashes - Overview



Exhibit 124: Gianni Lashes - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Gianni Lashes - Key offerings

12.9 Gold Lashes Miami

Exhibit 126: Gold Lashes Miami - Overview



Exhibit 127: Gold Lashes Miami - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Gold Lashes Miami - Key offerings

12.10 HB USA Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 130: HB USA Holdings Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 131: HB USA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 House of Lashes

Exhibit 132: House of Lashes - Overview



Exhibit 133: House of Lashes - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: House of Lashes - Key offerings

12.12 Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 KISS Products Inc.

Exhibit 138: KISS Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: KISS Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: KISS Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Lash Affair

Exhibit 141: Lash Affair - Overview



Exhibit 142: Lash Affair - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Lash Affair - Key offerings

12.15 NovaLash

Exhibit 144: NovaLash - Overview



Exhibit 145: NovaLash - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: NovaLash - Key offerings

12.16 Parfums de Coeur Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 150: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

