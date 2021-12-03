Eyelash Extension Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% by 2026 | Driven by Increase in Demand from the Millennial Population|17000+ Technavio Report

31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China is the key market for eyelash extension market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Eyelash Extension Market Analysis Report by Type (mechanical eyelash and handmade eyelash) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) Forecasts,2022-2026": https://www.technavio.com/report/report/eyelash-extension-market-industry-analysis

Major Eyelash Extension Companies:

The eyelash extension market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Acelashes

Babil Lashes Factory Co.

Blink Lash Store

Gold Lashes Group

House of Lashes

JAUNTSKY ARTS AND CRAFTS CO. LTD.

JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd.

NovaLash

Parfums de Coeur Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Eyelash Extension Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Mechanical eyelash - size and forecast 2021-2026

Handmade eyelash - size and forecast 2021-2026

Eyelash Extension Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Eyelash Extension Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 496.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Blink Lash Store, Gold Lashes Group, House of Lashes, JAUNTSKY ARTS AND CRAFTS CO. LTD., JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd., NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

