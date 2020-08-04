EyeLock and CMITech Move Quickly in Bringing to Market Its First Jointly Developed Solution - The nano iXT®

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC , the leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, announced today its new nano iXT® iris recognition reader is now in full production and available globally. The nano iXT is the first product born from EyeLock's strategic partnership with CMITech. EyeLock is also in the process of developing a thermal temperature sensor, which will be incorporated into the nano iXT and offered as an optional module.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, users of biometric technology have moved away from touch-based biometrics such as fingerprint and hand-based systems. Furthermore, providers of facial recognition systems are struggling to make their products "work around" masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) while maintaining their accuracy. Today's decision makers are looking for multi-use biometric products that are very accurate, fast, intuitive, feature-rich, and affordable. EyeLock's nano iXT solution meets all those requirements.

The nano iXT is fully interoperable with the current EyeLock product line, including the indoor nano NXT and outdoor nano EXT readers. The nano iXT is available at a price point never attained before for a biometric product with its feature set. Some of the nano iXT's customer-driven features include a large LCD touchscreen, dual auto-tilt cameras (iris and face), audible and visual user guidance, built-in HID card reader and multi-language support. Jeff Carter, Chief Executive Officer of EyeLock explained, "The nano iXT's imaging processor, combined with our latest algorithm, raises the performance bar in the industry. The nano iXT also meets the ISO imaging standards, so when you collect the highest quality images during enrollment, you ensure the greatest overall user experience. We believe there is no better product on the market today."

EyeLock's identity technology provides an unprecedented level of convenience and security with unmatched biometric accuracy, making it the most proven way to authenticate identity, aside from DNA. EyeLock's proprietary iris authentication technology looks at almost 500 unique characteristics from both eyes and provides an ultra-fast, user-friendly authentication experience. EyeLock's iris technology has been embedded into other products and is suitable for use in many market segments including medical, banking, gaming and automotive.

EyeLock LLC is an acknowledged leader in advanced iris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security with EyeLock ID™ technology. Iris authentication is highly secure because no two irises are alike, not even in identical twins, and the iris is the most accurate human identifier other than DNA. The company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents and another 30 still pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the level of higher security that EyeLock provides due in part to its extremely low false acceptance rate, ease of use, and scalability. For more information, please visit: eyelock.com

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

