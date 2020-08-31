EyeLock Announces the iTemp® Module, a Temperature Screening Tool for its nano iXT®

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC, the leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, announced today an optional add-on module called iTemp® for its recently launched nano iXT® iris biometric reader. iTemp is a thermal sensor that reads a user's forehead temperature at the same time their irises and identities are being authenticated. With iTemp, there is no longer a need to move to a different device for a temperature check. The technology at the center of iTemp is the highly accurate and sought after, FLIR Lepton® LWIR sensor. This is the same technology that is present in many of the hand-held IR temperature measurement devices on the market today.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses around the world are moving away from touch-based fingerprint and hand-based biometrics systems. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has publicly stated that one of the most common symptoms of SARS, MERS and COVID-19 is fever. iTemp gives businesses an ultra-affordable and easily deployable tool to help them increase the safety of their workplace, while providing the highest biometric identity accuracy for access control.

Jeff Carter, EyeLock's CEO, stated, "The iTemp module for the nano iXT equips companies with a highly accurate, reliable and user-friendly tool that helps them create the safest possible work and business environments for their employees and customers. Measuring an individual's temperature can be done decisively and with confidence to permit or deny access within a building because of the extreme accuracy of the new iTemp device. Ultimately, it delivers not only greater safety but also peace of mind for everyone."

The nano iXT provides the technology framework to manage and control the iTemp thermal sensor. Setting the temperature threshold, displaying custom messaging during use, and denying the subject access if their temperature exceeds the threshold, are just some of the key features and capabilities, with more to come. The nano iXT, with its optional iTemp module, is the ideal biometric solution for today's world.

About EyeLock:

EyeLock LLC is an acknowledged leader in advanced iris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security with EyeLock ID™ technology. Iris authentication is highly secure because no two irises are alike, not even in identical twins, and the iris is the most accurate human identifier other than DNA. The company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents and another 30 still pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the level of higher security that EyeLock provides due in part to its extremely low false acceptance rate, ease of use, and scalability. For more information, please visit: eyelock.com

About VOXX International Corporation:

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

VOXX International Contact:

Larissa Goulding

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EyeLock LLC

Related Links

https://www.eyelock.com

