EyeLock is Proud to Announce a Distribution Partnership with IrisScanners, Ltd. of India

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC , a leader of iris recognition-based identity authentication solutions, announced today that it has secured a distribution agreement with Iris Scanners Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ("IrisScanners") of India. This new partnership leverages IrisScanners extensive distribution network in India for biometric access control solutions. In addition, it strategically targets emerging technology-based companies that have a strong desire to add user friendly, touchless, and cost-effective iris biometric products to their systems.

The scope of this agreement will give IrisScanners distribution rights for the entire Eyelock product line, including its latest iXT iris identity unit and its new logical access product, EyeLock ID®. Although the agreement's main area of focus will be India, it allows IrisScanners to provide EyeLock's products globally when the primary customers operation is based in India.

"Our partnership with IrisScanners will position EyeLock as the biometric market leader of choice in the Indian market. This agreement will provide new revenue streams for EyeLock where demand for our technology in India is high," said Jeff Carter, CEO of EyeLock. He added, "IrisScanners proven history to engage at all levels in all verticals in India will give EyeLock an immediate strong position and is a perfect addition to EyeLock's extensive global distribution channel."

Touch based biometric modalities like fingerprint have suffered greatly because of the pandemic. It comes as no surprise that touchless and hygienic modalities like iris have a seen a significant surge in popularity in areas like healthcare, border control, enterprise and other workforce management and access control applications. Governments and large-scale commercial businesses around the world are placing touchless biometrics at the center of their security systems. The pandemic is already causing other chain reactions on the privacy data protection front, putting additional pressure on citizen rights and related legislation with a greater need for privacy friendly solutions, like iris. EyeLock is evolving its business approach to meet these current and evolving requirements.

"We are very pleased to have access to the EyeLock brand which will enable us to meet the strong need for this technology in India. Our long-term success in the biometric and physical security solutions market requires very visible brands with proven hardware and software solutions. Being able to offer Eyelock to our vast customer base will have a very positive impact on our future success", said Ronak Jani, Managing Director of IrisScanners.

EyeLock LLC, a subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation, (Nasdaq: VOXX) is an acknowledged leader in advanced iris authentication solutions, providing the highest level of security with EIS application software and EyeLock ID technologies. Because the iris contains much more unique identity information than any other biometric with the exception of DNA, it is the most accurate real-time human identifier. In addition, no two irises are alike, not even in identical twins, so iris is most suitable for the highest security applications. The company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents and another 30 still pending, enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across numerous consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Many Fortune 500 corporations already benefit from the highest levels of security derived from EyeLock's solutions, due in part to their extremely low false acceptance rate, ease of use, and scalability. For more information, please visit: eyelock.com.

IrisScanners is a leading distribution channel provider in India of physical security and biometric solutions and is a joint venture firm of Sahaj Interactive Solutions Pvt. Ltd. & Silver Touch Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a CMMI Dev/5 company with over 2500 employees throughout South Asia. IrisScanners was founded in 2019, a true pioneer in the field of iris recognition biometrics, IrisScanners vision is to continue to develop further in the Indian Subcontinent. IrisScanners shall focus on large scale enrollment programs, Central & State Governments, and top banking, healthcare, and real estate companies. To learn more about them, please visit irisscanner.in.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in many automotive and consumer electronics and accessories categories, as well as premium high-end audio. Today, VOXX International Corporation has an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and most of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint in Europe, Asia, Mexico, South America, and a growing portfolio, which now comprises over 30 trusted brands. Among the key domestic brands are Klipsch®, RCA®, Invision®, Jensen®, Rosen Electronics, Audiovox®, Terk®, Acoustic Research®, Advent®, Code Alarm®, 808®, and Prestige®. International brands include Klipsch®, Jamo®, Energy®, Mirage®, Mac Audio®, Magnat®, Heco®, Schwaiger®, Oehlbach® and Incaar™. For more information, please visit voxxintl.com.

