EyeLock's Core Software Now Supports the U.S. Federal Government's Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Card Format

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC , the leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, announced today that its award-winning software, EyeLock Identity Suite (EIS), now includes a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credential format which is primarily used by the U.S. Federal Government to access federally-controlled facilities and information systems at the appropriate security level.

EyeLock was contacted by a U.S. Federal Government agency in August to design, engineer and embed its 200-bit PIV card format into the EyeLock Identity Suite (EIS) software.

A PIV credential is a typical government-issued access card that also contains at least one security feature that aids in reducing counterfeiting, is resistant to tampering, and provides visual evidence of tampering attempts such as optical varying structures or inks, laser etching, holographic images, and watermarks.

PIV credentials feature certificates and key pairs, pin numbers, biometrics such as iris, fingerprint and facial images, as well as other unique identifiers. When incorporated into a PIV credential, it provides the capability to implement multi-factor authentication for networks, applications and buildings. A typical access card commonly includes 26 bits of data and as much as 40 bits. A typical PIV credential supports a minimum of 200 bits and is now available to various government agencies.

"With our support of the U.S. Federal Government's standard PIV card format, we now have the right platform and tools in place to meet Federal Government requirements. More agencies have expressed interest as well, and we are focused on expanding our business within this channel," said Jeff Carter, CEO of EyeLock.

About EyeLock:

EyeLock LLC is an acknowledged leader in advanced iris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security. Iris authentication is highly secure because no two irises are alike, not even in identical twins, and the iris is the most accurate human identifier other than DNA. The Company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents granted and another 30 pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the need for higher security that EyeLock provides. For more information, please visit eyelock.com or contact us directly via email at [email protected].

About VOXX International Corporation:

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

