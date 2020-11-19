EyeLock's iXT® Iris Recognition Device Detects Masks and can Conditionally Deny Access When They are Not Present

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC, the leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, announced today that its nano iXT® iris recognition reader can now detect the presence of a mask and conditionally deny access when one is not being worn. The mask detection feature is enabled when the iTemp® temperature screening module is connected.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses around the world are requiring their employees to wear masks when they show up at work. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has explicitly stated, "We are not defenseless against COVID-19," said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. "Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

Jeff Carter, EyeLock's CEO, stated, "When used in conjunction with the optional iTemp® module, the nano iXT equips companies with a reliable and highly accurate tool that helps create the safest possible working environment for their employees, customers and all visiting parties. Detecting the presence of an individual's mask combined with their temperature can now be done quickly and with confidence on the same device. Further, if an elevated temperature and/or lack of a mask is detected, access into a business environment can be unconditionally denied. The driving force behind these latest advancements in our nano iXT is to provide greater safety and peace of mind for everyone."

The nano iXT provides the technology framework to manage and control the iTemp thermal sensor. Setting the temperature threshold, denying the subject access if they are not wearing their mask or when their temperature exceeds the threshold, are among the key capabilities providing added value. When you consider its accuracy, speed, simplicity, and price point, the nano iXT from EyeLock is the ideal biometric solution for today's world.

EyeLock LLC is an acknowledged leader in advanced iris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security. Iris authentication is highly secure because no two irises are alike, not even in identical twins, and the iris is the most accurate human identifier other than DNA. The Company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents granted and another 30 pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the need for higher security that EyeLock provides. For more information, please visit eyelock.com or contact us directly via email at [email protected].

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

