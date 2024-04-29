Eyemart Express Bolsters 34-Year Legacy with Inflation-Proof Prices

Amid consumer price increases, the national optical retailer remains focused on providing budget-friendly glasses

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prices have gone up—and stayed up—since the pandemic, but Eyemart Express has bucked this consumer pricing trend by keeping its prescription eyewear affordable. Since its founding in 1990, the national optical retailer has remained committed to providing budget-friendly glasses with two pairs starting at less than $40. Thus, offering value and peace of mind for the more than 75% of Americans who rely on corrective lenses to see.

Most importantly, the affordable pricing does not sacrifice the quality of the retailer's vast assortment of more than 2,000 frames for adults and kids at Eyemart Express locations across the country. Eyemart Express guarantees its frames with a free one-year warranty and complimentary adjustments.

"Eyemart Express was founded on the philosophy of making glasses accessible and convenient, and that legacy still stands 34 years later," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer. "The ability to see clearly is a necessity for three-quarters of the population to function at work and school, and even to drive. Those shoppers trust and rely on our inflation-proof pricing to purchase high-quality glasses without worrying about financial strain."

In addition to its inflation-proof pricing, Eyemart Express is known for providing finished glasses in the blink of an eye. Skilled technicians and on-site labs at Eyemart Express stores can make and deliver quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes. (The industry average is two weeks.)

"We recognize time is money for so many in the communities that we serve. Our fastest glasses allow people to resume their lives without worrying about breaking the bank," says Hanson.

The optical retailer also carries sunglasses and safety glasses. Find the nearest Eyemart Express location and shop for affordable prescription eyewear here.

About Eyemart Express

National optical retailer Eyemart Express is known for helping people see clearly faster with affordable glasses and free same-day service—over 80% of glasses are finished in one hour. The company was founded in 1990 and ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of stores: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. Based in Farmers Branch, Texas, the company has 246 stores across 42 states. With an average Google rating of 4.8, Eyemart Express has associates who provide friendly service to help adults and kids select from more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Burberry, Longchamp, and Paw Patrol. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit eyemartexpress.com.

SOURCE Eyemart Express