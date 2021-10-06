Eyemart Express Emphasizes Importance of Mental Health with PeaceLove Partnership

PeaceLove hosts virtual workshops through the online platform Scribl that demonstrate an easy, low-pressure way to find emotional relief through simple creative activities that foster a more joyful journey to peace of mind. Workshops like Dual Emotions, Transformation Collages, and Colors of Me provide a safe space for participants to be vulnerable while also celebrating and empowering each other.

With each purchase from the exclusive glasses collection, Eyemart Express will donate 15% of sales to PeaceLove to aid its mental health mission. The seven frames in the collection are made of plastic and range from a trendy sleek and clear style to a bold, solid-color look to a technicolor design featuring a splash of colors and fun patterns. The frames start at $79.95 (click link to view the entire collection) with inspiring names such as "Be Yourself," "Be Original," and "Dream Big." Sales from the array of co-branded lens cloths and eyeglass cases also benefit PeaceLove.

"Our goal working with PeaceLove is to be part of the solution that removes any negative stigma that people may have around mental wellness," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express Vice President of Planning and Strategy. "If the last year has taught us anything, it is to prioritize our mental wellness, just like our eye health. With approachable, bright colors, our glasses collection with PeaceLove offers a fun yet beneficial way to raise awareness about this important cause and the organization's resources that are easy for anyone to access."

Eyemart Express is also supporting the mental health of its more than 2,200 associates and their family members with unlimited access to PeaceLove's virtual workshops. The flexibility of the benefit enables the company's associates to leverage the unique resource whenever they need mental health support or a tool to help them on their journey to create healthy habits.

"The power of art to communicate, share and learn is truly transformational and should never come with judgement or high-barriers to entry," says Jeff Sparr, artist and co-founder of PeaceLove. "Providing access, efficient pricing, and simplicity are core to Scribl's goal of reaching and helping the millions of individuals out there struggling with mental health. We are beyond excited about this new partnership with Eyemart Express to help more people create peace in their minds and lives."

Learn more about the Eyemart Express partnership with PeaceLove here.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 231 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames in every store from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab techs in every store can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

About PeaceLove Foundation

Make stuff. Feel better. PeaceLove's mission is to empower people with an easy, no-pressure way to find emotional relief through simple creative activities that foster a more joyful journey to peace of mind. PeaceLove programs give youth, workplaces, and community members the opportunity to promote self-care and introspection.

SOURCE Eyemart Express

Related Links

http://EyemartExpress.com

