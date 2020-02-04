Eyemart Express Honors 30 Years of Affordable and Convenient Glasses in Oklahoma

"We appreciate that Oklahomans have embraced our brand, with high-quality products and attentive customer service in stores, to help with their prescription eyewear needs since 1990," said Bill Butler, Eyemart Express senior vice president of store operations. "We are proud to serve the Sooner State and look forward to strengthening our established relationships with local communities across it."

Eyemart Express provides busy shoppers with a unique mix of value, style, and timely service. All Eyemart Express stores carry more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Michael Kors, Longchamp, Columbia, Disney, and Nike. Stores also feature onsite labs so that 90 percent of glasses can be ordered and received on the same day — some in as little as 30 minutes.

In honor of the company's anniversary, the optical retailer donated glasses repair and cleaning kits for students at Oklahoma City Public Schools and Tulsa Public Schools. In addition, Eyemart Express provided 150 vouchers for free glasses to Tinker Air Force Base's Tinker Family Readiness Fund, which assists military families in need.

Eyemart Express is also thanking the local communities and shoppers with extra savings on top of existing affordable prices in stores all month:

One pair of single vision glasses for $20 ,

, One pair of progressive vision glasses for $30 , and

, and Get a free second pair of glasses with most insurance plans.

All customers who make a purchase at an Eyemart Express store in 2020 will automatically be entered to win a $2020 gift card. This gift card can be used on frames, sunglasses, lens treatments, and accessories. One lucky winner will be selected each month this year.

A complete list of Oklahoma Eyemart Express stores:

Broken Arrow : 1122 North 9th Street

: 1122 North 9th Street Lawton : 3414 NW Cache Road

: 3414 NW Cache Road Midwest City : 7199 SE 29th Street

: 7199 SE 29th Street Muskogee : 940 West Shawnee Street

: 940 West Shawnee Street Norman: 3330 West Main Street

Oklahoma City : 7500 South Santa Fe Avenue

: 7500 South Santa Fe Avenue Oklahoma City : 5801 North May Avenue

: 5801 North May Avenue Oklahoma City : 13423 North Pennsylvania Avenue

: 13423 North Pennsylvania Avenue Oklahoma City : 6010 SW 3rd Street

: 6010 SW 3rd Street Owasso : 9021 North 121 st East Avenue

: 9021 North 121 East Avenue Sand Springs : 230 South State Highway 97

: 230 South State Highway 97 Stillwater : 1932 North Perkins Road

: 1932 North Perkins Road Tulsa : 7104 South Sheridan Road

: 7104 South Sheridan Road Tulsa : 7474 East Admiral Place

: 7474 East Admiral Place Tulsa : 4002 South Yale Avenue

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, celebrates 30 years of serving customers with affordable and same-day eyewear. With 218 stores in 40 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Michael Kors, Longchamp, Columbia, Disney, and Nike. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.

Media Contact:

Holly Scimeca Griggs

holly@hollyhousemarketing.com

SOURCE Eyemart Express

Related Links

https://www.eyemartexpress.com/

