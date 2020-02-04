Eyemart Express Honors 30 Years of Affordable and Convenient Glasses in Oklahoma
Optical retailer thanks customers, gives back to school districts and military families in need
DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This February, Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer and home of the fastest glasses in the industry, is showing appreciation to Oklahomans for 30 years of patronage at the optical retailer's 15 locations that provide affordable and convenient glasses across the state. Eyemart Express is thanking customers by giving back to the community, including local school districts and military families in need at Tinker Air Force Base.
"We appreciate that Oklahomans have embraced our brand, with high-quality products and attentive customer service in stores, to help with their prescription eyewear needs since 1990," said Bill Butler, Eyemart Express senior vice president of store operations. "We are proud to serve the Sooner State and look forward to strengthening our established relationships with local communities across it."
Eyemart Express provides busy shoppers with a unique mix of value, style, and timely service. All Eyemart Express stores carry more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Michael Kors, Longchamp, Columbia, Disney, and Nike. Stores also feature onsite labs so that 90 percent of glasses can be ordered and received on the same day — some in as little as 30 minutes.
In honor of the company's anniversary, the optical retailer donated glasses repair and cleaning kits for students at Oklahoma City Public Schools and Tulsa Public Schools. In addition, Eyemart Express provided 150 vouchers for free glasses to Tinker Air Force Base's Tinker Family Readiness Fund, which assists military families in need.
Eyemart Express is also thanking the local communities and shoppers with extra savings on top of existing affordable prices in stores all month:
- One pair of single vision glasses for $20,
- One pair of progressive vision glasses for $30, and
- Get a free second pair of glasses with most insurance plans.
All customers who make a purchase at an Eyemart Express store in 2020 will automatically be entered to win a $2020 gift card. This gift card can be used on frames, sunglasses, lens treatments, and accessories. One lucky winner will be selected each month this year.
A complete list of Oklahoma Eyemart Express stores:
- Broken Arrow: 1122 North 9th Street
- Lawton: 3414 NW Cache Road
- Midwest City: 7199 SE 29th Street
- Muskogee: 940 West Shawnee Street
- Norman: 3330 West Main Street
- Oklahoma City: 7500 South Santa Fe Avenue
- Oklahoma City: 5801 North May Avenue
- Oklahoma City: 13423 North Pennsylvania Avenue
- Oklahoma City: 6010 SW 3rd Street
- Owasso: 9021 North 121st East Avenue
- Sand Springs: 230 South State Highway 97
- Stillwater: 1932 North Perkins Road
- Tulsa: 7104 South Sheridan Road
- Tulsa: 7474 East Admiral Place
- Tulsa: 4002 South Yale Avenue
About Eyemart Express
Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, celebrates 30 years of serving customers with affordable and same-day eyewear. With 218 stores in 40 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Michael Kors, Longchamp, Columbia, Disney, and Nike. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.
