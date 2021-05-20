Eyemart Express Honors Military Service with 20 Percent Discount and Extends Exclusive VFW Partnership

"Our soldiers, veterans, and military communities make many sacrifices for our country, so we want to show our gratitude year-round by making it easier for them to see clearly," said Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express Vice President of Planning and Strategy. "We are committed to honoring these deserving men and women with our affordable and high-quality prescription eyewear in stores nationwide."

Eyemart Express remains a longstanding supporter of veterans and military families. For the third consecutive year, the optical retailer serves as the exclusive eye care partner for members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the nation's largest nonprofit veterans' service organization. Eyemart Express has also strengthened its support for Unmet Needs, the VFW's program that relieves financial burdens for military families. The optical retailer has committed nearly $60,000 to prevent military families from becoming homeless or going hungry and to assist with their emergency needs like medical bills.

Visit the Eyemart Express website for a complete listing of store locations across the United States.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes, has been improving people's lives by helping them see better for more than 30 years. With 231 stores in 42 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames in every store from brands such as Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab techs in every store can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com .

