Eyemart Express Makes it Easy for Customers to Help Others While Shopping

"At Eyemart Express, we improve lives while helping people see better. We recognize the importance of helping others, which is why compassion is a key element of our corporate culture," said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "We have developed strong partnerships with an array of nonprofit organizations to further support these important philanthropies. Our hope is that our customers find a cause that resonates with them while they shop with us and will engage with our giving efforts."

Eyemart Express' product collections with charitable components include:

Jonas Paul Kids Glasses: The Jonas Paul brand believes that providing eye care for children is essential for creating a better tomorrow. With every pair of frames sold in this kids collection, a donation is made to Vitamin Angels to protect the sight of children at risk of vitamin A deficiency blindness.

PeaceLove Accessories : Mental wellness is more important than ever. Eyemart Express' partnership with PeaceLove supports virtual and in-person classes that use creativity to help people express and verbalize their feelings. A portion of every sale from this colorful collection of glasses cases and lens cloths goes to the nonprofit organization. Vibrant frames will join the philanthropic product line in early 2021.

: Mental wellness is more important than ever. Eyemart Express' partnership with PeaceLove supports virtual and in-person classes that use creativity to help people express and verbalize their feelings. A portion of every sale from this colorful collection of glasses cases and lens cloths goes to the nonprofit organization. Vibrant frames will join the philanthropic product line in early 2021. Petfinder Foundation Lens Cloths : Through a partnership with Petfinder Foundation, which works to prevent the euthanasia of adoptable pets by assisting animal shelters and rescue groups, dog lovers and cat lovers can select pet-themed lens cloths, and $1 from every purchase is donated directly to the foundation.

: Through a partnership with Petfinder Foundation, which works to prevent the euthanasia of adoptable pets by assisting animal shelters and rescue groups, dog lovers and cat lovers can select pet-themed lens cloths, and from every purchase is donated directly to the foundation. SU2C Frames: An estimated 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer every year, which is why the nonprofit organization Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) works to accelerate cancer research so that all cancer patients can become long-term cancer survivors. Every summer through fall, Eyemart Express donates $5 to the organization for every pair of SU2C frames sold.

In addition, Eyemart Express' 224 stores are celebrating the company's seventh annual "Let's Give Back" campaign, which supports giving at a grassroots level. All stores select a local charity and work closely with the organization to identify items of need. Store teams then create impressive in-store donation centers to collect contributions from employees, customers, and members of the community who want to help.

Starting on Nov. 16, Eyemart Express store associates are furthering local giving efforts with "Pay It Forward" cards that honor the company's mission to improve people's lives by helping them see better. The surprise cards provide additional discounts on in-store purchases. Eyemart Express associates can give the cards to a person of their choosing, including a friend, family member, or customer, in hopes that the card recipient will then pay it forward and improve the life of another person with a small act of kindness.

All Eyemart Express stores are operating with enhanced safety protocols, including a mask requirement and limiting the number of people in stores at one time, in order to provide a safe and personalized shopping experience. Find a local Eyemart Express store to participate in the optical retailer's giving initiatives: EyemartExpress.com/get-glasses.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, celebrates 30 years of serving customers with affordable and same-day eyewear. With 224 stores in 41 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the Top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Michael Kors, Coach, Columbia, Nike, and Disney. On-site labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about the optical retailer at EyemartExpress.com.

SOURCE Eyemart Express