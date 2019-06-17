Eyemart Express Opens 200th Milestone Store with Expansion in Florida

"We are proud to celebrate this 200-store milestone and bring our time-saving optical solution to Florida," said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "We attribute our growth to communities nationwide embracing our brand, with its high-quality products and superior level of service thanks to our more than 1,700 employees."

Dr. Doug Barnes opened the first Eyemart Express store in 1990 in Appleton, Wisconsin with the goal to provide an affordable, one-hour eyewear solution to customers. That mantra has remained the core mission of Eyemart Express, which proudly boasts it is the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry. All 200 company-owned stores feature onsite labs so 90 percent of glasses can be ordered and received on the same day — some in as little as 30 minutes.

Keeping customer convenience at the forefront in the digital age, the optical retailer launched online shopping in 2017. Eyemart Express' ecommerce is different from other online retailers — technicians at its local stores take a customer's measurements and input the information into an online system. This ensures proper fit and provides a curated selection of high-quality frames ideal for their prescription and lens type when customers later shop at home.

"Our expansion into Florida enables us to contribute to local economies by creating new employment opportunities," said Mr. Bender. "Positions in our stores are more than just jobs – they are career paths. When new associates join our team, they are taught everything about eyewear and are trained in a trade. We find they feel empowered because they have those skills for the rest of their lives," said Mr. Bender.

At more than 2,800 square feet, Eyemart Express' milestone store is located at 16055 Emerald Coast Parkway, offering more than 2,000 frames for men, women, and children from brands such as Fendi, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, and Columbia. Eyemart Express will celebrate its 200th store with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 18, and events in its stores nationwide.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, has been serving consumers for more than 29 years. With 200 stores in 38 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Gucci, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, and Columbia. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.

