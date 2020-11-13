EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems Inc. to Unveil the EyeMD EMR 2.0 All-in-One Platform Nov 13-15 at the AAO Virtual Conference

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software designed specifically for ophthalmologists, will debut EyeMD EMR 2.0, an all-in-one EMR, PM and PACS system at the American Academy of Ophthalmology® (AAO) Virtual Conference, taking place Nov. 13–15, 2020. AAO is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons.

EyeMD EMR 2.0 now includes EMR, PM and PACS functionality in one streamlined offering. EyeMD EMR Practice Management is a fully integrated billing and real-time claims management system that highly automates accounts receivables management, while producing extensive reports to help ophthalmologists better manage their practices. Built-in clearing house and workflow automation functionality sets it apart from other PM options.

"Our comprehensive EMR system coupled with our unrivaled customer support has significantly raised our customer expectations. EyeMD EMR Practice Management, coupled with the unrivaled customer service for which EyeMD EMR is known for, provides practices with a comprehensive, ophthalmology-driven, all-in-one solution that increases productivity and automates critical daily functions. Our PM solution gives our customers an option that lives up to our reputation," said EyeMD EMR President and CEO Abdiel Marin.

The 2.0 EMR software leverages fog-based technology that future-proofs ophthalmology practices by easily scaling as the practice's needs evolve. Boasting real-time performance, it combines the benefits of client/server and the cloud into a single platform that allows ophthalmology practices the ability to easily access their system from anywhere, while allowing them the freedom of choosing their hosting architecture. Customers also have the ability to work through an internet outage uninterrupted.

"Once a user experiences fog-based technology, they wonder how they ever lived without it," said Mr. Marin. The new release also includes dramatic usability enhancements that were influenced by over 10 years of aggregated user feedback. EyeMD EMR 2.0 provides unmatched usability and performance.

Included at no additional cost, the EyeMD EMR PACS module ― embedded within the EMR system ― provides high-end functionality such as native OCT tomography rendering, high-resolution image manipulation, and DICOM compatible workflows without the need for dedicated on-premise image servers typically required by competing systems. EyeMD EMR proudly provides a hospital-grade ophthalmic imaging solution to maximize productivity, without sacrificing image quality, usability, or efficiency.

Ultimately, EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems, Inc. remains committed to providing solutions that best fit the individual practice's unique needs. In doing so, EyeMD EMR continues to support no-cost integrations with other PM solutions, based on practice preference. "Although I'm certain many practices will appreciate an all-in-one solution, many practices are happy with their current PM and have no desire to change it. We stand behind customers that desire to tailor a best of breed solution for their practice," said Mr. Marin.

"EyeMD EMR has enjoyed over a decade of strong PM partner relationships that have been of great value to us as a company and to our clients," said EyeMD EMR Vice President of Sales Gus Savloff. "Despite our new all-in-one offering, we will continue to honor and grow these relationships, because we believe every practice should retain the flexibility to decide what works best for them."

About EyeMD EMR: EyeMD EMR is an ophthalmology-specific clinical software solution. Officially launched in 2009, the company continues to grow with more than 12,000 users, more than 2,000 ophthalmologists and optometrists, and more than 600 clients, both domestic and international. Its offerings of ophthalmology-driven, all-in-one solutions include EMR, PM and ophthalmic PACS functionality; DICOM image management, one-click coding, ShareCloud, automated workflows, on-the-fly customizations, unlimited training and support, fog technology, MIPS support, and no cost integrations.

With a 100% U.S.-based staff, the privately-owned and debt-free EyeMD EMR is increasing its domestic and international footprint with new software and services. It was top-rated by KLAS, a research and insights firm, in 2019. EyeMD EMR was named one of "America's Fastest Growing Companies" by Inc. 5000 in 2014, 2015 and 2016. For more information, visit www.eyemdemr.com or call (877) 2 EYE EMR.

