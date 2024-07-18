Eyenuk Appoints Bryan Haardt as Chief Executive Officer

Haardt brings decades of digital healthcare experience to build on Eyenuk's global mission of using AI to detect and prevent blinding eye diseases

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyenuk, a global artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) digital health company and leader in real-world applications for AI Eye Screening™ and AI Predictive Biomarkers™, today announced the appointment of Bryan Haardt as Chief Executive Officer. With over 25 years of experience founding and leading healthcare technology enterprises, Haardt takes the helm at Eyenuk to guide the Company into a new era.

Paul Praino, previously Eyenuk's interim CEO, will continue to serve the Company as Chief Commercial Officer, his role before taking the interim job.

"I'm deeply honored to join Eyenuk and lead the next phase of our journey to ensure timely diagnosis of vision-threatening and life-threatening diseases through the Company's solutions," said Haardt.

Eyenuk's ﬂagship EyeArt® AI eye screening system is the only autonomous AI solution to be both FDA-cleared in the U.S. for the detection of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and CE-marked under the EU MDR for the detection of DR as well as age-related macular degeneration and glaucomatous optic nerve damage. Providers across the U.S. and in 26 other countries have used the EyeArt AI system to screen over 300,000 patients since 2020.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are excited to welcome Bryan and believe he is the ideal operating leader to shepherd Eyenuk into its next stage of commercial growth," said Eyenuk Executive Chairman Rob Binney. "Bryan's track record of execution and value creation as an entrepreneur, product innovator and executive leader will be invaluable as Eyenuk extends its leadership in autonomous screening of blinding eye diseases, as well as in the development of new lines of AI screening for additional diseases. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Paul for his leadership during our recent transition, and for his efforts to ensure a seamless transition of Bryan into the role of CEO."

Haardt most recently served as leader of digital therapeutics and prescription digital therapeutics for Boehringer Ingelheim, the global pharmaceutical company. Prior to that, he was General Manager of Boehringer Ingelheim's Pawru, whose innovative digital platform connects veterinary professionals and pet owners. Haardt is also the co-founder and former CEO of Decisio Health Inc., a healthcare IT company that delivers actionable information through digital solutions to improve healthcare. Those solutions include the first web-native, real-time clinical surveillance and data visualization platform to receive FDA 510(k) class II clearance.

Prior to forming Decisio, Haardt served as the Chief Operating Officer for Prognosis Health Information Systems, Inc. In addition, Haardt was the founder and CTO of Cgate Health, Inc., a DFJ Mercury portfolio company. Haardt began his career as the founder and President of 10X Labs, Inc. 10X Labs was the first company to be admitted into the Intel Incubation Program and counted Compaq amongst its investors.

Haardt graduated Cum Laude from the University of Houston where he was a distinguished student and member of the Honors College studying artificial intelligence and neural networks.

About Eyenuk, Inc.

Eyenuk, Inc. is a global artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) digital health company and the leader in real-world AI Eye Screening™ for autonomous disease detection and AI Predictive Biomarkers™ for risk assessment and disease surveillance. Eyenuk is on a mission to screen every eye in the world to ensure timely diagnosis of life- and vision-threatening diseases, including diabetic retinopathy (DR), glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), stroke risk, cardiovascular risk, and Alzheimer's disease.

Eyenuk's ﬂagship product, the EyeArt AI system, provides fully autonomous screening for vision- threatening eye disease based on international clinical standards and immediate reporting in a single oﬃce visit during a patient's regular exam. The EyeArt AI system has CE marking as a class IIb medical device in the European Union under the Medical Devices Regulation 2017/745 ("MDR") for the detection of DR, AMD, and glaucomatous optic nerve damage. The system has also been validated by the U.K. National Health Service and has both U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance and a Health Canada license for autonomous detection of DR.

