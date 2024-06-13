Eyenuk Names Paul Praino Interim Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Company Founder Kaushal Solanki Steps Down as CEO, Remains Strategic Advisor and Board Member

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyenuk, a global artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) digital health company and leader in real-world applications for AI Eye Screening™ and AI Predictive Biomarkers™, today announced that Kaushal Solanki, PhD, Founder and CEO of Eyenuk, is stepping down from his position after 14 years of building the organization. Solanki will continue to support Eyenuk in a special advisory role, contributing to strategic initiatives, and will remain on the Board of Directors.

Paul Praino, Interim CEO, Eyenuk.

Eyenuk's Board of Directors has appointed Paul Praino as Interim Chief Executive Oﬃcer, eﬀective immediately, as the Company searches for a permanent CEO. Praino has been Eyenuk's Chief Commercial Oﬃcer since February 2023.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Kaushal for founding Eyenuk and for his unwavering commitment to our mission of eliminating preventable blindness," said Rob Binney, Executive Chairman of Eyenuk. "Kaushal has been the driving force behind our formidable platform of products and solutions as well as an impressive client base, and his leadership has been instrumental in building the strong team that we have today."

Solanki commented, "It has been a rewarding journey founding a mission-driven healthcare AI company almost 14 years back and bringing it to, today, where our products are being used in 18 countries across five continents. I am proud of what we have achieved and would like to thank everyone who has taken the journey with me over the years, including the stellar team, all the investors, and numerous esteemed physicians across the globe who believed in the technology's potential to have a tangible impact on public health."

Commenting on the interim appointment of Paul Praino, Binney continued, "We are delighted that Paul has agreed to serve as Interim CEO as we search for a permanent CEO. His extensive experience in operational management, healthcare IT, and sales, along with his deep understanding of Eyenuk's solutions and client base, make him the ideal leader for this transition period."

Paul Praino remarked, "I am honored to build on the remarkable achievements that Kaushal and the Eyenuk team have accomplished. Our innovative platform, impressive client base, and dedicated team position us well to continue delivering impactful solutions to patients. I am excited to lead the team during this transition phase and to drive our strategic vision of eliminating preventable blindness."

Before joining Eyenuk, Praino led the sales team for Alydia Health (acquired by Organon), where he introduced the groundbreaking Jada technology for postpartum hemorrhage to the women's health community, resulting in a 300 percent revenue growth within two years.

Prior to Alydia, Praino served as Global Vice President of Sales at Intersect ENT, achieving record revenue growth and successfully leading the commercial integration of Intersect ENT's acquisition of Fiagon.

Praino holds a Master of Arts & Science in education from Mercy College and a Bachelor of Arts in education from Plattsburgh State University of New York.

Eyenuk's ﬂagship EyeArt® AI eye screening system is the only autonomous AI solution to be both FDA-cleared in the U.S. for the detection of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and CE-marked in the EU for the detection of DR as well as age-related macular degeneration and glaucomatous optic nerve damage.

About Eyenuk, Inc.

Eyenuk, Inc. is a global artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) digital health company and the leader in real-world AI Eye Screening™ for autonomous disease detection and AI Predictive Biomarkers™ for risk assessment and disease surveillance. Eyenuk is on a mission to screen every eye in the world to ensure timely diagnosis of life- and vision-threatening diseases, including diabetic retinopathy (DR), glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), stroke risk, cardiovascular risk, and Alzheimer's disease.

Eyenuk's ﬂagship product, the EyeArt AI system, provides fully autonomous screening for vision- threatening eye disease based on international clinical standards and immediate reporting in a single oﬃce visit during a patient's regular exam. The EyeArt AI system has CE marking as a class IIb medical device in the

European Union under the Medical Devices Regulation 2017/745 ("MDR") for the detection of DR, AMD, and glaucomatous optic nerve damage. The system has also been validated by the U.K. National Health Service and has both U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance and a Health Canada license for autonomous detection of DR.

Learn more about the EyeArt AI System by watching this video.

