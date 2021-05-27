EyeOn Eye-Tracking Device Wins 2021 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Award

MESA, Ariz., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeTech Digital Systems has been announced as a winner in the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance . EyeTech's EyeOn eye-tracking tablet earned the 2021 Best Consumer Edge AI End Product award, which recognizes innovation in systems and applications for products delivered directly to the consumer market by leading companies leveraging edge AI and computer vision technologies. Nominations for Best Consumer Edge AI End Product, an award category introduced this year, were evaluated based on innovation, impact on customers and the market, and competitive differentiation by an independent, expert panel of judges.

The AI-enabled EyeOn device empowers users to communicate, control their environments, search the web, work, and learn independently – all hands-free, using the power of their eyes. With screen control enablement via built-in, predictive eye-tracking, EyeOn gives a voice to impaired and nonverbal individuals with conditions such as ALS, autism, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, Rett syndrome, stroke, and spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries. EyeOn's on-board FPGA data-processing chip enables user-driven calibration, which helps the device learn how to better serve each individual by using AI to modify and adjust the existing system to better fit their needs. To date, the EyeTech platform has enabled over 10,000 individuals to regain independence through precision eye-tracking technology.

"The Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful new products using edge AI and computer vision," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "We congratulate EyeTech Digital Systems on our judging panel's selection of its EyeOn eye-tracking tablet as the best Consumer Edge AI End Product of 2021."

"The team at EyeTech is wholeheartedly committed to our mission to bring a greater quality of life and sense of inclusion to end-users of our EyeOn device," said EyeTech Founder and Chief Science Officer Robert Chappell. "EyeOn removes some of the most challenging obstacles to independent and reliable communication for those with speech limitations. It is truly a privilege to serve this community and a distinct honor to be recognized by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance."

To learn more about EyeTech and the company's flagship EyeOn device, visit eyetechds.com .

About EyeTech Digital Systems

Since 1996, EyeTech Digital Systems has been the global leader in health AI. EyeTech's exclusive, tunable eye-tracking technology and communication tablets combine the flexibility of ultra-high-speed FPGA processing with AI algorithms and advanced analytics to deliver unrivaled, eye-data intelligence with HIPAA integrity. The EyeTech device and software suite, used by more than 10,000 individuals in over 35 countries, continues to advance the fields of neurology, ophthalmology, augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), interactive education, and medical and consumer research. EyeTech recently earned the Gold Stevie® Award for Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning Solutions in The 19th Annual American Business Awards® and has been announced as a 2021 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Artificial Intelligence Solution in Healthcare by the Software and Information Industry Association. Learn more about EyeTech Digital Systems at eyetechds.com .

About the Edge AI and Vision Alliance

The Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are creating and enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and edge AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for edge AI and vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.edge-ai-vision.com/ .

