EyePACS Achieves 1,000,000 Patient Encounters for Diabetic Retinopathy Assessment

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyePACS Corp, a privately held company and the leading diabetic retinopathy telemedicine provider in the US, announces that on October 18, 2021 the EYEPACS cloud-based retina assessment and diagnostic service that focuses on diabetic retinopathy, received it's one millionth patient encounter.

More than 700 community health center sites across the US have implemented the EyePACS retina assessment program. The comprehensive retina diagnostic and study platform is utilized by certified and credentialed eye clinicians to provide retinal assessment for diabetic patients. As well as the leading US cloud-based retina assessment and diabetic retinopathy screening program, the EyePACS program has been implemented in six international countries.

Since its inception in 2003, EyePACS has been the leader in cloud-based retina assessment for community health clinics across the country. The platform brought local eye healthcare to communities that were either underserved for this service, or that were the primary and sole healthcare provider of a significant percentage of diabetic patients.

From its start in a small California town to implementing large networks along the East coast, EyePACS established itself as the premier standard in diabetic retinopathy disease screening and management, while triggering new interest in expanded services for a population segment served by the more than 17,000 FQHC and Rural Health Centers in the United States.

"Preventing blindness from diabetic retinopathy doesn't end with retinal screening. Screening is the first step to early detection and treatment of vision threatening diabetic retinopathy. Our commitment is to help the community health centers close the loop from screening to treatment by assuring an effective referral process, from primary care to specialty eye care for patients in need. EyePACS promotes patient engagement by helping community clinics have two-way conversations with patients. When patients understand their eye problem and its relationship to diabetes, they are more likely to adhere to recommended referrals, and follow through with recommended treatment," stated George Bresnick, MD.

"Blindness prevention is actually a primary care task, since the primary care clinician is the one a diabetic patient sees most often. Our challenge was creating a template for high quality images to be captured, uploaded, assessed and a report returned within 24-48 hours, yet in a seamless, non-disruptive way for the clinical workflow. Community Health Centers often do not offer eye care services," stated Jorge Cuadros, OD, PhD, CEO and co-founder of EyePACS.

About EyePACS

EyePACS Corporation is a privately held company with offices in Santa Cruz, California, and offers various programs for Community Health Clinics and Primary Care practices to implement diabetic retinopathy and retina assessment programs, utilizing their proprietary cloud-based Comprehensive Clinical Diagnosis & Study Suite; a diagnostic platform designed for telemedicine. Initial program started in 2003. EyePACS LLC was formed in 2011 and incorporated in 2021

For more information contact:

Amanda Joslin

EyePACS Corp

[email protected]

1-800-228-6144

SOURCE EyePACS Corp