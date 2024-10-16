EyePop.ai Unveils Self-Service AI Platform, Empowering Businesses to Create Proprietary Computer Vision Models

The platform helps startups and software development companies with non-machine learning engineers build custom AI applications with advanced computer vision technology

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EyePop.ai unveils its self-service AI platform, empowering businesses to build custom computer vision models using their own data or leverage curated models from EyePop.ai's library. Tailored for startups and software development companies, the platform acts as a virtual machine learning engineer, simplifying the creation of AI-driven applications with cutting-edge computer vision technology.

The machine learning engineering field is expected to grow 40% over the next five years. However, the demand for these skills is not being fulfilled by the workforce. There continues to be a shortage of machine learning engineers as Big Tech companies recruit them and make it difficult for startups to compete for talent while scaling their AI applications. EyePop.ai is filling this gap by making computer vision accessible to all non-machine learning engineers, allowing anyone to integrate computer vision into their products, regardless of industry or technical experience, and create apps and track visual content analytics. By eliminating the manual process of identifying objects within videos and images, EyePop.ai allows users to train models to respond to a set of rules, auto-label uploaded data, recognize issues with packaging, add code to products, match stock-keeping units (SKUs), recognize 2-D body movement, and more.

EyePop.ai provides opportunities to build computer vision models from scratch using the self-service AI or choose custom models that line up with their products. Users can also integrate EyePop.ai with popular platforms like Slack , Google Drive, Gmail, etc. through Zapier, democratizing access to multiple advanced image analysis capabilities.

"Access to computer vision has been limited to companies that can afford to hire experienced machine learning engineering teams. With the launch of our self-service AI platform, we are opening up this technology to startups and software development companies across industries," said Brad Chisum, CEO of EyePop.ai "Our mission is to make computer vision as accessible as ChatGPT so the Davids of the tech world can compete with the Goliaths. We pride ourselves in having a founding team of entrepreneurs who understand the daily challenges that come with scaling AI applications and we're thrilled to offer a solution that's been missing in this market."

Co-founder and CPO of EyePop.ai, Andy Ballester came from GoFundMe to help launch the user-friendly self-service AI technology to target startups in a variety of industries to aid in real-time object and people detection and analysis including patient care, fitness, e-commerce, social media, and more. From creating an account to training to labeling, EyePop.ai users can have a model up and running in an hour. The platform retrieves AI-driven insights on the performance of images and videos with engagement metrics, allowing businesses to make data-driven decisions on what visual content resonates the best with their audience.

EyePop.ai partners with companies like Rapid Medical, CargoShot Inc., and Ventive to scale computer vision capabilities with accessibility, speed, and cost efficiency. Companies can sign up for a self-service AI training workshop HERE . EyePop.ai's self-service AI platform will be widely available to users in November 2024. In the future, the company plans to launch a public crowdsourcing marketplace of models, enabling startups and software development companies from different industries to monetize their proprietary data while also having access to industry-specific models from EyePop.ai.

About EyePop.ai

Founded in 2023 by three entrepreneurs including GoFundMe co-founder Andy Ballester, EyePop.ai is a self-service AI platform enabling businesses to integrate computer vision into their product and create proprietary models using their own data or curated models. Regardless of industry or technical knowledge, EyePop.ai supports startups and software development companies in analyzing data from images and videos. EyePop.ai is on a mission to make computer vision accessible to all non-machine learning engineers. With EyePop.ai's solution, anyone can create applications and solutions that can track product quantity, analyze fitness movements, monitor traffic patterns, detect custom objects specific to data input, recognize patient care, and more.

