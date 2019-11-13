EyePromise® Announces Partnership As Official Eye Vitamin Of The Boston Red Sox

The EyePromise visual performance product line, comprised of EyePromise Screen Shield™ Pro, EyePromise Vizual Edge™ Chewable, and EyePromise Vizual Edge PRO™, is NSF Certified for Sport®. The NSF Certified for Sport® program, established to meet the growing demands of athletes, coaches and all those concerned about banned substances in sports supplements, certifies that all NSF Certified for Sport® products do not contain unsafe levels of contaminants, prohibited substances and masking agents.

Widely utilized by collegiate athletes, Olympians and elite athletes in professional football, baseball, hockey, basketball, and Esports to improve vision performance, EyePromise has been a partner of Major League Baseball's Arizona Fall League since 2013. As part of its Arizona Fall League partnership, EyePromise educated some of baseball's top emerging talent on the performance benefits of ocular nutrition. Current Boston Red Sox players were introduced to EyePromise during the Arizona Fall League.

As part of the new EyePromise partnership with the Red Sox, the leading eye health and vision supplement brand will be able to support its New England optometry customer base by incorporating the revered Red Sox logo in activities surrounding distribution and sales of EyePromise products.

"We are beyond proud to announce our partnership with such a renowned and respected athletic organization as the Boston Red Sox," said EyePromise President, Andreas Wolf. "We are thrilled to support the Red Sox with our proven products, and our optometry customer base with validated product solutions to preserve and enhance the eye health of their patients. We look forward to our partnership with one of the world's most respected and celebrated sports teams."

"We're excited to partner with EyePromise as the official eye vitamin brand of the Boston Red Sox," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "They have founded their company on research and innovation to create a line of eye supplements that support and enhance vision and help correct eye issues that many of us grapple with each day. We look forward to working with them this upcoming season."

About EyePromise®

EyePromise® provides expertise in eye health and nutrition science. In delivering unmatched products and services, we offer an extensive line of ocular nutraceuticals that cover a full range of patient needs, including macular health, occasional dry eye, screen time, athletic visual performance of professional and collegiate athletes including Esports and the eye health of diabetes patients. The EyePromise portfolio provides eye health practices with ocular supplements options for 6 out of 10 patients, to help preserve and support eye health, along with comprehensive support partnerships with online and in-practice support. For more information on improving eye care with EyePromise, visit www.eyepromise.com/doctors or call (866) 833-2800.

