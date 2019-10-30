EyePromise Screen Shield™ Teen Named 2019 Nexty Supplyside Award Winner By Informa's Supplyside

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa has named Screen Shield™ Teen by EyePromise as one of the winners of the 2019 NEXTY SupplySide Awards.

One 2019 consumer packaged goods (CPG) product was selected by the SupplySide editorial team for achievements in innovation and market impact in each of the 12 different categories.

EyePromise Screen Shield Teen

EyePromise Screen Shield™ Teen was named as the winner in the Life-Stage Specific Supplement category.

Winners in each of the 12 categories were announced at SupplySide West 2019 during the SupplySide NEXTY Awards Presentations, on Oct. 18 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

"We are honored to have received the prestigious 2019 NEXTY SupplySide Award in the Life-Stage Specific Supplement category," said Andreas Wolf, President of EyePromise. "This notable accolade in such a competitive industry is a direct result of the hard work, highest quality control standards, and the continued investment in innovation."

EyePromise offers Screen Shield Teen, a children's eye vitamin developed by doctors and designed to increase the eye's protective barrier that may help defend developing eyes against the potentially harmful effect of too much screen time. The product is a once-daily, fruit punch-flavored chewable formulated with paprika-derived zeaxanthin and other eye-healthy antioxidant nutrients targeting children from the ages of 4 to 17. EyePromise also gives back through many sight-saving organizations such as Optometry Giving Sight, Discovery Eye Foundation, Foundation Fighting Blindness and Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments.

"We are pleased to honor these stand-out products that help consumers meet health goals, while also sustaining the environment and aiding the communities that help create the products," said Sandy Almendarez, director, content, Informa Markets. "These brands exemplify the good the health and nutrition industry can do as they modernize traditional categories and satisfy consumer demand for great-tasting, effective products."

EyePromise Teen is free from GMOs, gluten and lactose, and manufactured in a GMP-compliant facility.

For 22 years, SupplySide has helped dietary supplement, food, beverage, animal nutrition, personal care and cosmetic professionals find information to explore, discover, innovate and market their next best-selling product.

For more information, visit EyePromise.com and supplysideshow.com.

About SupplySide West:

Hosted by Informa Exhibitions, this annual tradeshow and educational forum is the largest expo of suppliers fueling the healthy global marketplace. SupplySide West is all about the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. The 2019 show was held October 15-19 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. For more information and for future SupplySide events, please visit www.supplysideshow.com.

About EyePromise®

EyePromise® provides expertise in eye health and nutrition science. In delivering unmatched products and services, we offer an extensive line of ocular nutraceuticals that cover a full range of patient needs, including macular health, occasional dry eye, screen time, athletic visual performance of professional and collegiate athletes including Esports and the eye health of diabetes patients. The EyePromise portfolio provides eye health practices with ocular supplements options for 6 out of 10 patients, to help preserve and support eye health, along with comprehensive support partnerships with online and in-practice support. For more information on improving eye care with EyePromise, visit www.eyepromise.com/doctors or call (866) 833-2800.

