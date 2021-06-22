EyeQ Launches New Real-Time AI Video Enhancement Technology to Transform Video Quality for Businesses

The launch of the technology is certainly timely. Due to the pandemic and with customers interested in engaging more with video content, industry observers suggest the amount of video creation and consumption has increased massively. Wistia, an industry leader in video hosting and sharing with customers in 50 countries, has reported 120 percent increases in both the creation and the consumption of video in the past year based on real user data generated from their global platform.

"The EyeQ team is very excited about unveiling our video enhancement technology at this time. Whether you're a phone OEM, an application developer, or a webcam or video conference provider, Perfectly Clear Video delivers a powerful performance to enhance your video and amaze your customers," said Brad Malcolm, EyeQ's co-founder and CEO.

"We've earned a leadership position in automatic image correction as we currently correct over 138 million photos per day for clients worldwide. We knew we could leverage the correction suite that we've developed to expand our reach into video enhancement and do so while the marketplace has a growing appetite for such enhancements. It's time to say goodbye to video calls where our face is too dark to be seen because we're sitting in front of a window or a blue sky!"

Perfectly Clear Video uses machine learning to reproduce accurate and lifelike results which improves video quality in the following ways:

Providing light and color correction

Adding accurate color vibrancy

Removing tint

Powerfully recovering highlights

Creating better contour, depth and color tone on faces

Vividly enhancing skies and foliage

Providing an exceptional exposure correction on any backlit videos

Jeff Stephens, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at EyeQ, notes how machine learning allows new automated solutions for problems that were previously impossible.

"Our AI Video correction applies the same types of adjustments that professional retouchers would do. The ability to do this in milliseconds allows us to solve some of the most difficult video enhancement problems in real time such as detecting and then brightening the faces on a video conference, removing glaring tint from a selfie video in a low-light bar or restaurant, or gaining important detail out of surveillance footage. All this in a solution that can be embedded in IOT devices, run on servers, or deployed in desktop or mobile applications," noted Stephens.

Hans Hartman, President of Suite 48 Analytics, a leading research and analyst firm for the photo and video industry, considers Perfectly Clear Video an essential contribution to the burgeoning ecosystem of DIY video solutions.

"We are all seeing the capture, creation, sharing and watching of videos is exploding right now, most notably among younger consumers. Key to further adoption of video as a mainstream communication format among consumers and business users is the ability to generate eye-catching results as easily as possible. Perfectly Clear Video's ability to integrate their automatic real-time video enhancement technology with other consumer or business-focused video tools is a significant contribution to further development of this still-early ecosystem," said Hartman.

Perfectly Clear Video is the second of three AI-based transformational innovations being released by EyeQ this year. It's available starting today and pricing is available upon request.

For more information on Perfectly Clear Video or to request a trial, visit https://eyeq.photos/business/automatic-ai-video-enhancement/ .

To watch a video representation of the video technology enhancement in action, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L_A7nO3i4g.

To access a mobile consumer application to review the new technology, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/perfectly-clear/id1570650665.

About EyeQ

EyeQ provides image and video enhancement solutions through its Perfectly Clear® automatic image correction technology to leading photographers, printers and hardware OEMs, automatically correcting more than 50.5 billion photos each year. The Company is committed to creating patented innovative solutions that deliver automation, precision, speed and consistent quality in their workflow. Year after year, the dedicated team of physicists, engineers and photographers invest knowledge and time into providing technology that makes photos and videos look stunning, automatically. Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, EyeQ has offices in the United States, Mexico, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and China. Visit http://eyeq.photos for more information.

