Eyerim introduces Lens Scan: an online way of getting a prescription

An important step in this ambition is their new app, Lens Scan. Lens Scan is a good fit for people who have a pair of glasses with the correct prescription and are looking to purchase their next pair online. Lens Scan can "read" the lenses in a pair of glasses and provide an accurate prescription, that can then be used to shop online.

Frequently asked questions about Lens Scan

What do I need to use Lens Scan?

a smartphone with a camera

a computer with a screen from 12" to 27"

a standard sized magnetic card (for example a credit card or other membership card that is the same size)

a pair of glasses with an up-to-date prescription

How does Lens Scan work?

The process of using Lens Scan is very easy and consists of three steps: downloading the app, syncing it to the computer and following the instructions on how to hold up the glasses and the card. The app then takes the measurements and emails a detailed and accurate prescription of the lenses.

How much does it cost to use Lens Scan?

Lens Scan is free to download and use. It's a service eyerim provides as part of the plan to make buying eyewear online accessible to everyone.

Is it hard to use this app?

Not at all! The process takes no more than 10-15 minutes from start to finish, and the steps are easy to follow. The actual process is not as overwhelming as it might seem to some.

Does Lens Scan work for any kind of prescription?

Currently, Lens Scan only reads single vision lenses from -6.00 to +3.00 with a cylinder up to -2.50. In cases of progressive lenses or higher diopters, it's better to contact eyerim directly and discuss alternative routes to an accurate prescription.

How can this be exact? What if the app gives me the wrong prescription?

Lens Scan's technology is fail-safe: the app is both FDA and CE listed and approved. Eyerim has tested Lens Scan extensively and made sure it meets industry accuracy standards. Those who are still hesitant, can try measuring a couple of times and be assured by the fact that they get the same results every time.

In short- Lens Scan is free, easy to use, 100% reliable and available now via the link below.

< link to Lens Scan download >

*The app pulls the optical parameters from current lenses, so it doesn't replace an eye exam or provide a new prescription. The prescription must be current and valid to order new glasses. Eyerim guarantees accurate results. The eyerim lens scanner has been tested and meets industry guidelines for accuracy.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1591862/eyerim_Logo.jpg

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1591866/eyerim_lens_scan_application.mp4

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1591861/eyerim_lens_scan_app.jpg

SOURCE eyerim