Eyeris and indie Semiconductor Collaborate on Integration of In-cabin Monocular 3D AI Solution to Improve Vehicle Safety and Comfort

Integration leverages Eyeris' recently introduced monocular 3D sensing AI software and indie's intelligent vision processor

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeris Technologies, Inc., a global leader for in-cabin sensing AI and sensor fusion solutions, announced today its collaboration with indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, on the integration of Eyeris' advanced monocular 3D sensing AI software with indie's intelligent vision processor system-on-chip (SoC) using 2D image sensors.

The integrated solution enables automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 manufacturers to bring to market a new generation of depth-aware in-cabin monitoring solutions, with a dedicated intelligent vision processor that includes a safety domain controller to further enhance vehicle interior safety, comfort and overall in-cabin experience.

Eyeris proprietary technology accurately generates in-cabin depth information for key regions of interest (ROIs), such as occupants' face, body, hands and objects, using a single automotive-grade 2D image sensor, like the latest RGB-IR sensors. Eyeris achieves this through a rigorous collection of naturalistic in-cabin 3D data used to train compute-efficient depth inference models that run on AI-enabled processors. This enables enhanced depth-aware understanding of the location, size, and position of occupants and other objects to customize - for example - the airbag deployment accordingly and reduce the risk of occupants' injury when deployed.

"The Eyeris software and the indie vision processor combine to satisfy the increasing requirements by OEMs for in-cabin 3D features using a single 2D image sensor," said Modar Alaoui, Founder and CEO at Eyeris. "Through this collaboration with indie's dedicated vision processor, adding this depth-aware third dimension enables Tier 1 and vehicle manufacturers to now create safer airbags and improve on the design of various vehicle restraint systems that enhance the safety and comfort of all occupants."

"indie's intelligent vision processor SoC offers high-performance and ultra-low power, low latency embedded vision processing and small form factor. This performance capability enables Eyeris to provide a richer suite of in-cabin monocular 3D safety software for OEM and Tier-1 customers that was not previously possible," said Abhay Rai, EVP and GM of the Vision Business Unit at indie Semiconductor. "Our vision processor provides a unique dedicated safety domain controller and powerful CPU, facilitating in-cabin and exterior safety functionality within a single platform."

About Eyeris

Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., along with its R&D lab, Eyeris is a world leader in vision-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) software for automotive in-cabin sensing, and a pioneer of the world's first in-cabin monocular 3D sensing AI and sensor fusion AI solutions. For efficient inference, Eyeris uses a wide range of automotive-grade AI-enabled processors, as well as modern AI chips. Eyeris is a winner of several autotech awards at the AutoSens Awards and TU Automotive Awards for the last eight years, including "Best Cockpit of Future Technology," "Most Innovative In-Cabin Perception Application," "Best Automotive Safety System," and "Best Product for driver and occupants monitoring AI." Eyeris holds the world's largest naturalistic in-cabin dataset for vehicle interior monitoring solutions. Visit www.eyeris.ai.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, England, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Israel, Japan, South Korea and China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning indie Semiconductor such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of indie Semiconductor products and technology, including our intelligent vision processor SoC. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "outlook," "should," "could," "may" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results included in such forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on April 11, 2022 and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under "Risk Factors" therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of any acquisitions we may make, including our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and risks that the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; our ability to build, staff and integrate new design, testing, sales and marketing facilities throughout the world; and political and economic instability in our target markets. All forward looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

