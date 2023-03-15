Eyeris and OMNIVISION Partner on Industry's First In-cabin Monocular 3D Sensing AI Solution Using OMNIVISION's latest OAX4600 ISP platform and its 5MP RGB-IR Global Shutter Sensor

Eyeris leverages OMNIVISION's dedicated NPU with 2 TOPS to deliver robust monocular 3D monitoring features and automotive design flexibility with integrated RGB–IR ISP in a small package size with low power consumption

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeris Technologies, Inc., a global leader for automotive in-cabin sensing AI and sensor fusion solutions, today announced its partnership with OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, on the successful integration of Eyeris' leading in-cabin monocular 3D sensing AI software with the OMNIVISION OAX4600 system-on-chip (SoC) platform and its OX05B1S 5 megapixel (MP) RGB-IR global shutter sensor.

The combined solution offers the industry's first depth-aware in-cabin monitoring AI software features, using a single 2D image sensor with a dedicated NPU, and integrated RGB–IR ISP. Eyeris' and OMNIVISION'S integrated solution, enables a powerful combination of vehicle interior monitoring performance, and cost and power efficiency in a form factor that allows it to be packaged into space-constrained areas of the vehicle to further improve in-vehicle safety, comfort and convenience.

Eyeris' 3D Sensing AI Offers Improved In-cabin Monitoring

Eyeris has recently introduced the world's first monocular 3D sensing AI to address the increasing in-cabin 3D sensing feature requirements from carmakers. It uses proprietary technology and advanced deep neural networks that accurately regress depth information with 3D output from 2D image sensors, which applies to all in-cabin features. Eyeris' advanced neural networks models map the interior of a vehicle, and accurately predict in three dimensions the location of occupants' face, body, hands, objects and everything else inside the car for comprehensive in-cabin monitoring.

Eyeris and OMNIVISION's Integrated Solution Offers Industry's Highest Performance with the Lowest Power Consumption, and Reduces Cost

For efficient inference, Eyeris integrated OMNIVISION's AI-enabled OAX4600 platform which is a next generation ASIC that uses OMNIVISION's dedicated NPU with 2 Tera operations per second (TOPS) of performance. The OAX4600 offers a 2Gb stacked-RAM implementation providing a unique integrated approach for reduced BOM cost and offers the lowest power consumption of like products in the marketplace. The combination of state-of-the-art ISP technology combined with Neural Network capability provides the user with the most efficient, optimized solution on the market.

As part of this combined solution, Eyeris also integrated OMNIVISION's OX05B1S 5MP RGB–IR image sensor, which offers the industry's highest performance with 940 nm NIR sensitivity across all lighting conditions for enhanced image quality and analysis. The advanced image sensor also has a wide field of view and offers enough pixels to cover all regions of interests (ROIs) within the vehicle interior space, including small areas such as driver's eyelids and pupils, which is critical to the accuracy of Eyeris' portfolio of vision AI technology.

"There is a clear momentum for in-cabin 3D feature requirements, rather than 2D, from car OEMs demanding the use of a single RGB-IR image sensor but with the strict requirements for efficient inference on AI-enabled chips," said Modar Alaoui, Founder and CEO at Eyeris. "The integrated solution we announce today with OMNIVISION sets a high bar in the industry for exceeding satisfaction of these new requirements," said Modar Alaoui, Founder and CEO at Eyeris.

"The powerful combination further enables feature-rich 3D monitoring with added cost and power efficiency advantages in a small form factor, which is always attractive to OEMs looking to differentiate with innovative in-cabin solutions," Alaoui added.

"The OAX4600 is a state-of-the-art approach to Automotive monitoring. Combined with our OX05B1S 5MP RGB–IR global shutter sensor, and Eyeris' advanced monocular 3D sensing AI implementation, we aim to achieve a wide market exposure and acceptance of Interior Monitoring Solutions." said Michael Wu, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at OMNIVISION.

About Eyeris

Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., along with its R&D lab, Eyeris is a world leader in vision-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) software for automotive in-cabin sensing, and pioneer of the world's first in-cabin monocular 3D sensing AI and sensor fusion AI. For efficient inference, Eyeris uses a wide range of automotive-grade AI-enabled processors, as well as modern AI chips. Eyeris is a winner of several autotech awards at the AutoSens Awards and TU Automotive Awards for the last seven years, including "Best Cockpit of Future Technology," "Most Innovative In-Cabin Perception Application," "Best Automotive Safety System," and "Best Product for driver and occupants monitoring AI." Eyeris holds the world's largest naturalistic in-cabin dataset for vehicle interior monitoring solutions. Visit www.eyeris.ai.

Media contact at Eyeris:

Jane Wang

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 650-556-4775

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

Media contact at OMNIVISION:

DeAnn Liu

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 408-916-2536

SOURCE Eyeris