Eyeris and Texas Instruments Collaborate to Introduce Industry's First In-cabin Sensing AI Solution Using TI's Jacinto™ TDA4 Processor and RGB-IR Image Sensors at CES2021

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeris Technologies, Inc., a world leader in vision AI for in-cabin sensing, today announced its collaboration with Texas Instruments (TI) on an industry-first in-cabin sensing AI solution, using TI's Jacinto™ TDA4 processors and 2D RGB-IR image sensors, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. D3 Engineering designs products and integrates technologies from TI and Eyeris using its DesignCore® platform to show this advanced in-cabin monitoring solution for autonomous and highly automated vehicles. This fully integrated in-cabin sensing AI solution will be demonstratable to select customers.

Eyeris' and TI's Collaboration Offers a Complete, Advanced In-Cabin Monitoring System

The TDA4 SoC processor enables efficient inference of the Eyeris deep neural network (DNN) portfolio from multiple RGB-IR cameras simultaneously. This complete in-cabin monitoring solution, integrated into the D3 Engineering DesignCore platform is designed for rugged, field-deployable and production-intent units. In addition, RGB-IR image sensors are quickly becoming an industry requirement because of their unique ability to accurately capture the in-cabin space under the widest range of lighting conditions.

Eyeris DNNs are carefully designed for functional safety standards, flexible camera placements, and efficient inference on low-power edge processors. Eyeris in-cabin sensing portfolio of AI algorithms includes driver monitoring system (DMS) and occupant monitoring system (OMS) features that adhere to global NCAP requirements.

"As we continue to expand our hardware partnerships, teaming up with a well-established automotive processor company provides our automotive OEM customers with another compelling option for mass production," stated Modar Alaoui, founder and chief executive officer of Eyeris. "Collaborating with TI is another step forward where Eyeris continues to raise the bar for a complete in-cabin sensing solution. We are also delighted that D3 Engineering is providing our joint technology on their DesignCore platform."

TI's TDA4VM processors include embedded analytics acceleration to enable efficient deep learning performance within a low-power envelope. Additionally, these processors are able to perform safety-critical operations up to an ASIL D compliant level while also performing non-safety critical operations on one chip and function at an automotive operating junction temperature of 125 degrees Celsius. The SoC has built-in ISP and vision processing accelerators that help achieve more efficient system performance and reduce development costs.

"Leveraging specialized machine learning software, such as Eyeris' in-cabin sensing AI algorithm, on our TDA4 processor enables our customers to bring high-performance computing inside the vehicle cabin," stated Curt Moore, general manager of Jacinto processors, Texas Instruments. "Our Jacinto processors enable both machine vision and deep learning capabilities to help customers more easily develop their ADAS solutions."

"We are pleased to work together with Texas Instruments and Eyeris to offer a robust in-cabin monitoring solution on our DesignCore platform," said Jerome Barczykowski, Business Development Operations Manager at D3 Engineering. "The DesignCore platform incorporates proven collections of hardware, software, applications, and testing. Combined with Eyeris AI algorithms, the solution accelerates time-to-market while reducing the cost and risk of production product development."

Automakers and tier-1 suppliers such as Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Hyundai Mobis, Karma Automotive, Panasonic Automotive, Bosch, Veoneer and Mitsubishi Motors have licensed Eyeris in-cabin sensing AI solutions. Eyeris expects its in-cabin sensing AI software portfolio to go into vehicle mass production in late 2022.

About Eyeris

Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with an R&D lab in Mountain View, Calif., Eyeris is a world pioneer and leader in vision AI for automotive in-cabin sensing. EyerisNet is the company's vision AI portfolio of advanced Deep Neural Networks, which includes state-of-the-art driver monitoring system (DMS) and occupant monitoring system (OMS). Eyeris, a Silver Award winner in two categories at the AutoSens Awards in 2019 and a finalist in the TU Automotive Awards for the last six years and a winner in 2017, holds the world's largest in-cabin dataset for vehicle interior monitoring solutions. Visit www.eyeris.ai.

