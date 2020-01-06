Eyeris Introduces World's First In-Cabin Sensor Fusion AI at CES2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeris Technologies, Inc., a world leader in vision AI for in-vehicle scene understanding (ISU), today announced the industry's first in-cabin sensor fusion AI integrating image, radar and thermal sensors to improve safety and comfort of motor vehicles at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. Eyeris will showcase its technology, by-private invitation-only, at its suite and in its Tesla Model S demonstration vehicle at the Westgate Las Vegas during CES 2020. Some of Eyeris' automotive, semiconductor and sensor partners will showcase Eyeris' ISU AI in their solutions respectively at CES2020.

Eyeris In-cabin Sensor Fusion AI Improves In-Vehicle Safety and Particularly Child Presence Detection

Eyeris in-cabin sensor fusion AI merges data from image, radar and thermal sensor technologies and inferences it on the latest partners' AI processors to accurately obtain a complete in-vehicle scene understanding, from driver and occupant monitoring to object detection and surface classification, for the purpose of adding intelligence to safety and comfort controls.

Specifically, by combining different sensor technologies, Eyeris can accurately detect the number of occupants in the car, their activities, cognitive state (e.g. driver distraction), heartbeat, body temperature, estimated upper-body size (e.g. for dynamic airbag deployment), etc. This in-cabin data leads to many safety and comfort use cases. Importantly, the combination of analytics from vision, radar and thermal sensors has created the world's most comprehensive solution for detecting baby/child left behind in motor vehicles.

"Eyeris is extending its pioneering and leadership position in the in-vehicle scene understanding market by demonstrating the world's first in-cabin sensor fusion AI at CES2020," said Modar Alaoui, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eyeris. "To increase understanding of the in-cabin space even further than we have achieved with vision, Eyeris has fused different sensor technologies and inferenced its DNNs on AI chips from multiple hardware partners. This provides real-time edge processing efficiently and effectively while keeping power at a minimum. Real-time in-cabin data combined with exterior perception data will increase the intelligence of active safety and comfort controls. It also raises the performance of accurately monitoring driver and passengers, compared to today's limited solutions."

Eyeris Expands its Ecosystem Footprint with Key Automotive Makers and Suppliers

Eyeris has continued to build out its ecosystem of partners providing hardware to the automotive industry. Eyeris is leading the way with the number of partners' automotive-grade AI chips on which it is now inferencing its DNNs. Of note is the launch at CES2020 of Eyeris AI software inferenced on a 16nm Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC technology from Xilinx, Inc., providing best-in-class performance and power consumption from Xilinx together with the comprehensive analytics from Eyeris.

"In-cabin monitoring systems are becoming increasingly important to enhance in-vehicle safety, particularly for child presence detection. Our latest portfolio of automotive-grade FPGA-based AI processors provide a production capable silicon platform," said Willard Tu, senior director of automotive at Xilinx. "We are pleased to collaborate with Eyeris to take in-cabin monitoring to a new level."

Eyeris continues to strengthen its relationships with key automakers with a new addition of Karma Automotive as a partner.

"We are delighted to integrate Eyeris in-vehicle scene understanding AI into our luxury electric production vehicles to further enhance our user experience with added safety and comfort," stated Shen Zhang, director of engineering at Karma Automotive.

"It's great to see Eyeris team up with forward-thinking luxury carmakers such as Karma Automotive on the launch of their in-cabin sensor fusion AI solution," said Jeffrey Hannah, North America Director at automotive technology research firm SBD Automotive.

"Sensor fusion for the in-cabin space is becoming more and more critical as new regulations are prescribing the monitoring of drivers and occupants to OEMs worldwide beginning in 2022. For example, by 2024 100% of all vehicles sold in Europe will need to have driver drowsiness and attention warning systems, and for autonomous vehicles driver availability monitoring system becomes a requirement. The industry roadmap is clearly moving towards cabin monitoring, especially for MaaS applications on an aggressive basis," added Hannah.

Eyeris is also winning more partners among the world's leading sensor providers to the automotive industry as Eyeris evolves from vision only to sensor fusion, adding radar and thermal sensors with this week's launch. Some of Eyeris' partners will showcase Eyeris' in-vehicle scene understanding AI in their automotive radar and thermal sensor solutions and AI chips respectively at CES2020.

Automakers and tier-1 suppliers such as Bosch, Toyota, Veoneer, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors, and BHTC have licensed Eyeris in-vehicle scene understanding AI solutions. Eyeris expects to go into vehicle mass production in 2022.

About Eyeris

Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Eyeris is a world pioneer and leader in in-vehicle scene understanding AI. EyerisNet is the company's vision AI portfolio of advanced Deep Neural Networks, which includes the world's first Interior Image Segmentation technology. Together with its new sensor capabilities and AI chip enablement solutions, Eyeris AI products enable real-time intuitive safety and comfort controls and data analytics. Eyeris, a Silver Award winner in two categories at the AutoSens Awards in 2019 and a finalist in the TU Automotive Awards for the last five years and a winner in 2017, holds the world's largest in-cabin dataset for in-vehicle scene understanding. Visit www.eyeris.ai.

SOURCE Eyeris Technologies, Inc.