Eyeris Recognized as Finalist for Human Behavior Understanding AI at 2018 TU-Automotive Awards

This is the fourth consecutive year that Eyeris has been recognized as a finalist in the TU-Automotive Awards, including winning the Award for Best Connected Product or Service for the Commercial Market in 2017. Finalists are carefully selected by a panel of expert judges from the automotive industry based on four criteria: innovation, industry engagement, user experience, and market updates.

Eyeris offers the following new applications with its Human Behavior Understanding AI:

Safety— Eyeris Driver Monitoring AI augments advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), enhances seamless human-machine interface (HMI) and enables safe transition between different levels of autonomy.

augments advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), enhances seamless human-machine interface (HMI) and enables safe transition between different levels of autonomy. Comfort— Eyeris Occupants Monitoring AI offers in-cabin ambient intelligence and dynamic interior configurations such as lighting, seating, controls, etc.

offers in-cabin ambient intelligence and dynamic interior configurations such as lighting, seating, controls, etc. Productivity— Eyeris HBU AI enables mobility-as-a-service providers with hyper-targeted demographics and unique qualitative behavior insights.

"We're certain that human-centered interior vision AI will be groundbreaking in defining the future of a safer, more dynamic mobility in this new consumer space," said Eyeris Founder and Chief Executive Officer Modar Alaoui.

"Additionally, we are excited that with the convergence of our comprehensive 2D-based face and body reading AI, Eyeris has the final critical piece of the ADAS puzzle to achieve the level of safety consumers and regulators expect from highly-automated vehicles," commented Glen Carroll, Eyeris Chief Operating Officer.

Eyeris in-cabin vision AI solutions have been adopted by Toyota Motor Corporation, Jaguar Land Rover, Bosch, Honda Motor Co., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and Toyota Research Institute. Eyeris expects to go into vehicle mass production in 2019.

About Eyeris

Eyeris is a world pioneer and leader of vision AI for Human Behavior Understanding. Eyeris HBU AI offers the world's most advanced and most comprehensive suite of face analytics, real-time 2D body tracking and action/activity recognition. The company's vision AI is used in today's commercial applications such as automotive and social robotics. Eyeris is a winner of the 2017 TU Automotive Awards. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., the company's R&D lab in San Jose focuses on software optimization of its deep-learning models to specific products and environments such as driver and occupant monitoring AI for autonomous and highly-automated vehicles. Learn more at www.eyeris.ai.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyeris-recognized-as-finalist-for-human-behavior-understanding-ai-at-2018-tu-automotive-awards-300653432.html

SOURCE Eyeris

Related Links

http://www.eyeris.ai

