Eyeris Wins "Best Automotive Safety System" and "Most Innovative In-Cabin Application" Silver Awards at AutoSens Brussels 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeris Technologies, Inc., a world leader in vision AI for In-vehicle Scene Understanding™, today announced that it has won two Silver Awards in the Best Automotive Safety System and Most Innovative In-Cabin categories at the 2019 AutoSens international automotive sensor and perception conference in Brussels.

The AutoSens Awards, now in their third year, honoring innovation in the vehicle perception industry were judged by a world-class panel drawn from automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and Tier 2s, and industry organizations and academia to assure a robust process.

Eyeris demonstrated its advanced computer-vision deep neural network (DNN) algorithms for In-vehicle Scene Understanding at the conference along with its two hardware partners, using multiple automotive-grade 2D RGB-IR image sensors and a high performance computer-vision AI chip (SoC). This is an industry's first demonstration of a fully integrated in-cabin monitoring system running several computer-vision DNNs in parallel from multiple RGB-IR cameras under the full spectrum of lighting conditions and with efficient inference on the edge—a highly sought-after solution by automotive OEMs.

To understand the entire in-cabin space, Eyeris is first to classify the vehicle interior environment into three main categories—people, objects and surfaces. Accordingly, Eyeris developed an expanded portfolio that comprises of three main groups of DNN algorithms, including Human Behavior Understanding (HBU), Surface Classification and Objects Recognition. Eyeris HBU specifically addresses driver distraction through advanced face and body analytics, as well as the soon-to-be-NCAP-mandated occupant monitoring functions such as child presence detection.

"With a safety-first approach, we designed our in-cabin understanding AI applications to drive the future of a safer, more dynamic mobility in this new vehicle perception space," said Eyeris founder and chief executive officer Modar Alaoui. "Today's in-cabin monitoring solutions, including existing driver monitoring systems (DMS) are deficient and fail to fully understand occupants' behavior and the rest of the in-cabin environment."

"Innovation is as strong as ever in vehicle perception technologies, and we're proud to provide a platform for industry peers to celebrate not just technical achievements, but the whole gamut of excellence that drives technology forwards," comments Robert Stead, Managing Director of Sense Media, organizers of the AutoSens Awards. "We congratulate Eyeris for being the only company to win two Awards at this event, a first for AutoSens."

Eyeris In-vehicle Scene Understanding AI solutions have been licensed to Bosch, Toyota, Veoneer, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors, BHTC, among many others. Eyeris expects to go into vehicle mass production in 2022.

About Eyeris

Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with an R&D lab in San Jose, Calif., Eyeris is a world pioneer and leader in vision AI for In-vehicle Scene Understanding™. EyerisNet is the company's vision AI portfolio of advanced Deep Neural Networks, which includes the world's first Interior Image Segmentation™ technology. Together with its AI chip enablement solutions, Eyeris vision AI products enable real-time intuitive safety and comfort controls and data analytics. Eyeris, a Silver Award winner in two categories at the AutoSens Awards in 2019 and a finalist in the TU Automotive Awards for the last five years and a winner in 2017, holds the world's largest in-cabin dataset for In-vehicle Scene Understanding. Visit www.eyeris.ai.

