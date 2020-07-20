ÈYES ARE THE STORY Launches With Maxim Of Safe Beauty Through Lens Of Eye Health

Blurring the lines between beauty and Pharma, founder Amy Gallant Sullivan created an intellectually sleek brand ethos, where the logo is the maxim. "We're expanding the toxic beauty conversation to preserve the homeostasis of the eyes," said Gallant Sullivan. Having worked in the field of ocular surface disease for two decades, she discovered an unmet need for eye-friendly products to address the burgeoning vanity-inspired-wellness trend.

With determination to ameliorate the deleterious effects of cosmetics on the eye's ocular surface—without sacrificing function and style—a brand was born. "We've poured decades of eye science into this line to inspire radiance and confidence, without compromising eye health," expounded Gallant Sullivan.

Uniquely formulated for sensitive eyes and skin, contact lens wearers, and sufferers of dry eye disease and digital eye strain, the brand wins backing from leading eye care specialists. Gallant Sullivan collaborated with laboratories in the U.S., Canada, and Italy to realize the brand's full spectrum.

"In our 'new normal' world, the eyes are more vulnerable than ever," said Ophthalmologist Christopher E. Starr, Assoc. Professor of Ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City. "The exponential increase in screen time, lower indoor humidity, and airflow from the top of masks have led to alarming rates of ocular surface dysfunction and eye dryness. With ubiquitous mask-wearing, our eyes are now the primary means of facial identification, triggering a greater attention to vanity. Ironically, the cosmetics many reach for can ultimately damage their eyes and eyelids. Today, your eyes really are the story, and in order to keep them feeling and looking their best, I recommend ÈYES ARE THE STORY."

Incubated by FRANCELAB Beauty Architects (a Marie Claire Group subsidiary in New York, Paris, Hong Kong), ÈYES ARE THE STORY has more than 100 affiliates lined up to sell. Optometrist and investor Dr. Bridgitte Shen Lee is excited to offer ÈYES ARE THE STORY to patients at her Houston practice and its online store. "My dry eye patients are very happy with these products because they can wear makeup and contacts comfortably all day again," said Shen Lee. "With the seductively modern design of ÈYES ARE THE STORY packaging, they leave my clinic with a similar feeling as when they're walking out of an Apple Store or a La Perla boutique."

Gallant Sullivan anticipates her two-tier strategy of clinical practice retail and e-commerce direct selling will bear fruit, and is already seeing demand from a more conscientious beauty buyer in the wake of COVID-19.

Products are vegan, cruelty free, and formulated according to EU regulations, banning more than 1,300 ingredients frequently found in mainstream cosmetics. The full collection of ÈYES ARE THE STORY is available online and sold exclusively in select eyecare and dermatology practices throughout North America. Gallant Sullivan is building out a self-care ecosystem that fuses safe beauty, hormonal health, eye nutrition, ocular hygiene and digital eye awareness — all told through the prism of ÈYES.

Get more of The Story at eyesarethestory.com

SOURCE ÈYES ARE THE STORY

Related Links

https://eyesarethestory.com

