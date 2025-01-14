Eyesafe and Lenovo to Enhance Wellbeing for Millions of Students

Lenovo will equip K-12 Chromebooks with Eyesafe® Blue Light Screen Protectors to help support students' eye health, sleep and academic performance.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe, a global supplier of blue light filtering solutions, and Lenovo, a world leader in technology, today announced a strategic collaboration to provide Eyesafe Blue Light Screen Protection to millions of K-12 students over the next two years.

Eyesafe Screen Protection is designed to reduce blue light exposure, enhance visual comfort and preserve vibrant screen colors. This partnership reflects the shared dedication of Eyesafe and Lenovo to creating healthier and more comfortable learning environments for students nationwide.

Eyesafe Screen Protection is designed to reduce blue light exposure, enhance visual comfort and preserve vibrant screen colors. This partnership reflects the shared dedication of Eyesafe and Lenovo to creating healthier and more comfortable learning environments for students nationwide.

Potential Risks of Blue Light for Students

With the increasing use of digital devices in classrooms and at home, students are spending more time in front of screens, exposing them to higher levels of blue light. Children are particularly susceptible to blue light because their developing eyes allow more blue light to penetrate the retina.1 Additionally, children often hold devices closer to their eyes and use them daily, which has raised concerns among doctors about potential health risks. Research indicates blue light exposure, especially at night, can disrupt sleep patterns, which may reduce next-day alertness, concentration, memory and academic performance.2

Enhancing Student Wellbeing with Blue Light Filtering Technology

Starting immediately, Lenovo 3rd party option initiative (Lenovo 3PO), a program that provides technology solutions and services with trusted IT brands and manufacturers globally to expand Lenovo technology solutions, will offer pre-installed Eyesafe Blue Light Screen Protectors on Chromebooks.

Eyesafe Screen Protectors use patented technology to selectively filter the 435-440 nanometer wavelength, recognized by global standards organizations as the range posing the greatest risk to retinal health.3 This selective filtration ensures optimal blue light protection while preserving vibrant screen colors. With 3rd party certification from TÜV Rheinland and endorsement by a global board of eye care professionals, Eyesafe technology is backed in science and designed with student wellness in mind.

"Eyesafe is committed to providing solutions that support the wellbeing of students and enhances their learning outcomes," said Justin Barrett, CEO and Co-Founder of Eyesafe. "Our collaboration with Lenovo enables us to equip schools with screen protectors that help protect students from blue light, thereby potentially enhancing focus and academic success."

Safeguarding School Investments in Technology

In addition to reducing blue light exposure, this collaboration addresses the critical need for schools to protect their investments in technology. Eyesafe Screen Protection may increase the durability of Chromebooks, reducing the risk of scratches, smudges and accidental damage. This added protection may help schools lower repair and replacement costs, ultimately supporting more cost-effective and sustainable technology use.

Availability

Eyesafe Blue Light Screen Protectors will be available for Chromebooks in K-12 schools starting immediately. Schools interested in exploring the benefits of blue light-filtering technology and how to implement it in their classrooms can contact Mike deFisser, EVP of Sales at Eyesafe, by emailing [email protected].

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is the world leader in blue light management, including display technology, standards, certification, and accessory solutions. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, ZAGG and more. Eyesafe is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America and by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Minnesota. Learn more at eyesafe.com.

