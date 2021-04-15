Eyesafe Granted Core Patents for Blue Light Management in Consumer Electronics Displays

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe Inc., the global leader in blue light management and standards for the consumer electronics industry, today announced the company has been awarded patents supporting the future development of healthier displays. Eyesafe® Display technology and intellectual property uniquely promote eye comfort and display performance. With applications across the display stack, Eyesafe technology fundamentally changes displays to reduce blue light emissions, while maintaining color performance.

"These patents strengthen Eyesafe's leadership in blue light management technology for the display industry." Eyesafe has been granted new patents supporting the future development of healthier displays.

Patent US 10,955,697 issued on March 23, 2021, was granted for display materials utilizing light conversion technology across the display stack. This includes Eyesafe technology applications that absorb harmful portions of the light spectrum and convert that light into less toxic wavelengths. Patent US 10,971,660, issued April 6, 2021, was granted for the incorporation of Eyesafe technology in the LED encapsulate. This technology allows much greater flexibility in achieving low blue light toxicity, while maintaining the increasing performance requirements for displays, including wide color gamut and luminance. These Eyesafe patents will help manufacturers meet Eyesafe Display requirements, the leading standard for display health and safety. They are expected to become foundational components for the future of the display industry with lower blue light toxicity for the end user.

"These patents strengthen Eyesafe's leadership in blue light management technology for the display industry," remarked Derek Harris, PhD, who leads Research and Development at Eyesafe. "Our global team of scientists, engineers and researchers is fueling tremendous innovation and growth in this important area of the electronics industry."

"Eyesafe continues to be a global leader in advocacy and technical development of displays designed for human health," said Dr. David Friess, a licensed optometrist and Chair of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board. "With daily levels of screen time showing no signs of abating, these new patents speak to Eyesafe's commitment to addressing blue light emission concerns voiced by leaders in the electronics and healthcare industries worldwide."

"Eyesafe display technology supports the industry's move to healthier display solutions," said Davis Lee, Eyesafe Chief Strategic Officer and Business Development. "Our core display technology is helping define the future of the industry and we are working with all major manufacturers to help redesign their displays with human health at the center."

Learn more about Eyesafe technology at eyesafe.com/display and Eyesafe patents at eyesafe.com/patents.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe brings together world leaders in healthcare and consumer electronics to advocate solutions and standards for high-energy visible light (HEVL) and color performance. With innovative technology to reduce HEVL in consumer electronics, Eyesafe helps re-design displays for human health. Eyesafe technology and standards were developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists, with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. https://eyesafe.com

