Eyesight Bringing Advanced Driver Monitoring to Automotive World

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesight, the leading AI computer vision company, will demonstrate its cutting-edge "Driver Sense" Driver Monitoring System (DMS) at Automotive World in Tokyo, January 16-18. The announcement comes after Eyesight was given an Excellence Award for promoting trade relations between Israel and Japan.

With phones, infotainment systems and advanced navigation, there are more distractions for drivers than ever before. Road deaths in the US are up 10% since 2014, and a study by Atlas Insurance suggested that two-thirds of accidents were caused by distracted driving. As vehicles become semi-autonomous, some drivers pay less attention to the roads.

Eyesight's Driver Sense, Driver Monitoring System, monitors a driver's gaze direction, pupil dilation, eye openness, blink rate and head position. Using ultra-efficient algorithms, it detects levels of drowsiness and distraction quickly, even on low-power embedded systems. The system also recognizes the identity of the driver, allowing for automatic customization of the seat, mirrors and entertainment.

Eyesight is also celebrating the announcement that the company has won a special award for excellence in promoting trade relations between Israel and Japan in the field of computer vision and AI. The award, from the Israel-Japan Friendship Society and Chamber of Commerce, recognizes Eyesight's leading position in the computer vision sector and its relationships with Japanese technology companies.

Eyesight's Driver Sense DMS has won design awards with leading "Tier-1" companies in the industry, who will integrate the technology into their new vehicles. Eyesight recently announced that it had teamed up with Samsung to provide a bundled hardware and software solution that will offer advanced capabilities and quick time to market for the carmakers and Tier-1 manufacturers. Additionally, Eyesight's is now offering "Fleet Sense" an aftermarket DMS solution to be used to monitor and protect drivers and other road users in the fleet industry, where drowsiness can be a particular problem.

Eyesight will be demonstrating its Driver Monitoring System at Automotive World in Tokyo from January 16th to the 18th, allowing visitors to their booth E55-28 to test it out for themselves.

