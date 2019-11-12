Eyesight Technologies Awarded New Design Win From US OEM

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesight Technologies , AI computer vision solutions leader, today announced a design win for its Driver Monitoring System – DriverSense, from a well known US OEM.

The order is for integration of the company's DriverSense solution into two new car models with start of production (SOP) slated for 2021. The lifetime deal value is estimated at $15 million.

"We are proud to continue building our US market presence with this latest design win," said David Tolub, CEO of Eyesight Technologies. "As we progress towards more advanced levels of autonomy, L3 and L4, the integration of driver monitoring will play an important role in driver safety and in ensuring the transitions between man and machine are safe and secure. The most dangerous aspect of the shared driver-seat will be the hand-off between the AI and human driver."

With this latest announcement, Eyesight Technologies has further expanded its worldwide presence, building upon other global design wins this year. The company established partnerships and secured numerous design wins with global Tier 1 providers and OEMs, deployed in vehicles SOP scheduled for 2020.

