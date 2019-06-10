Eyesight Technologies' DriverSense™ Driver Monitoring System Now Available on Ambarella CVflow® AI SoCs

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesight Technologies, a leading provider of computer vision solutions for the automotive market, today announced a partnership with AI system-on-chip (SoC) supplier Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). Eyesight Technologies' ultra-advanced DriverSense™ driver monitoring system (DMS) software is now available on Ambarella CVflow® automotive SoCs — including the CV25, CV22, and CV2 — delivering a market-ready driver state, action, and recognition system for incorporation into vehicles by OEM and Tier-1 automotive manufacturers.

The integrated DMS solution, with Eyesight Technologies' DriverSense DMS running on Ambarella CVflow SoCs, will be demonstrated during CES Asia, June 11-13, in the Eyesight Booth #5207, Hall N5 of the Shanghai New International Expo Center, Shanghai, China.

Distracted driving is one of the biggest causes of road accidents, accounting for 60% of accidents involving teen drivers and causing over 3000 deaths in the USA in 2017. In vehicles with autonomous features, driver attentiveness becomes even more of a challenge when a car switches between autonomous and manual modes. To combat distracted driving, driver monitoring systems, which spot if a driver is distracted or drowsy, will be required in all new cars sold in the European Union under draft EU legislation. The Euro-NCAP safety agency will require its 5-star rated cars to have DMS by 2022. China is also moving quickly to making DMS mandatory.





"With the immense market interest in driver monitoring systems — as a way to meet new safety standards — we're proud to partner with Ambarella to deliver a fast, accurate, and energy-efficient DMS," said David Tolub, CEO of Eyesight. "Together with Ambarella's specialized computer vision hardware, we are providing a complete hardware and software DMS package which can shorten the time to market for OEM and Tier1 automakers."

"Eyesight's advanced computer vision software improves road safety and enhances the driver experience," said Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella. "The pairing of Eyesight Technologies' driver monitoring system with our deep neural network AI processors provides a complete DMS solution for automakers."

About Eyesight Technologies

Eyesight is a world leader in creating intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better driving experiences. Eyesight focuses on in-cabin sensing solutions, offering driver monitoring, driver identification and occupancy monitoring systems. The technology is offered to OEMs and Fleet operators as an embedded solution to be integrated into new cars and as an aftermarket solution to be installed in existing vehicles by fleet/ telematic system providers.

Eyesight Technologies' DriverSense DMS tracks the driver's eyes, eyelids, pupils, head, and gaze to determine alertness, wakefulness, and attentiveness. Driver recognition and action detection (such as smoking or holding a phone) are also available. Eyesight Technologies' CabinSense™ occupancy monitoring system (OMS) also monitors a car's passengers, powering adaptive safety features, and customized cabin entertainment options.





With Eyesight's technology the in-car environment can now see, understand and protect us.

